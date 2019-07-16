Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and other England players meet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May after winning World Cup
Players of England's Cricket World Cup-winning team post for a picture with Great Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, London. Here, England captain Eoin Morgan and Theresa May are holding aloft the trophy. Reuters
England skipper Eoin Morgan shakes hands with Theresa May. Reuters
Theresa May, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are all smiles in this picture. Reuters
England's Joe Root poses for a picture with the World Cup trophy at The Oval in London on Monday. Reuters
England's Jofra Archer and Joe Root take a look at the World Cup trophy. While Archer impressed by taking 20 wickets in the tournament, Root aggregated 556 runs in their successful campaign. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
