NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • 1/5
    Players of England's Cricket World Cup-winning team post for a picture with Great Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, London. Here, England captain Eoin Morgan and Theresa May are holding aloft the trophy. Reuters

    Players of England's Cricket World Cup-winning team post for a picture with Great Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, London. Here, England captain Eoin Morgan and Theresa May are holding aloft the trophy. Reuters

  • 2/5
    England skipper Eoin Morgan shakes hands with Theresa May. Reuters

    England skipper Eoin Morgan shakes hands with Theresa May. Reuters

  • 3/5
    Theresa May, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are all smiles in this picture. Reuters

    Theresa May, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are all smiles in this picture. Reuters

  • 4/5
    England's Joe Root poses for a picture with the World Cup trophy at The Oval in London on Monday. Reuters

    England's Joe Root poses for a picture with the World Cup trophy at The Oval in London on Monday. Reuters

  • 5/5
    England's Jofra Archer and Joe Root take a look at the World Cup trophy. While Archer impressed by taking 20 wickets in the tournament, Root aggregated 556 runs in their successful campaign. AP

    England's Jofra Archer and Joe Root take a look at the World Cup trophy. While Archer impressed by taking 20 wickets in the tournament, Root aggregated 556 runs in their successful campaign. AP




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
