England beat India by an innings and 159 runs as Virat Kohli and Co fail to find answer for hosts' bowling attack

FirstCricket Staff, Aug,13 2018
  • 1/6

    In a game that saw a number of interruptions due to rain, hosts England made quick work of the Indian batting order to win by an innings and 159 runs in the second test of the series. Reuters

  • 2/6

    The Indian batsmen found it difficult to deal with England's bowlers, and wickets fell in quick succession, with Murali Vijay getting out for a duck and KL Rahul only scoring 10 runs. AP

  • 3/6

    Cheteshwar Pujara seemed to bring a little stability into the Indian side, facing 87 balls and scoring 17 runs, but it came to nothing with the batsman being dismissed by Stuart Broad. AP

  • 4/6

    India's problems were further compounded by an injury to captain Virat Kohli, who was forced to play the match with a bad back. The skipper was caught out by Ollie Pope off a Stuart Broad ball and managed to score just 17 runs. AP

  • 5/6

    The introduction of Chris Woakes made an already impressive bowling lineup even more daunting, and the rest of the Indian squad was quickly dismissed, with only Ravichandran Ashwin offering some resistance by scoring 33 in 48 balls. AP

  • 6/6

    James Anderson finished the test with nine wickets, after dismissing four in the second innings. AP




