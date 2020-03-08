First Cricket
AFG and IRE in IND | 2nd T20I Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs
AUS in SA | 3rd ODI Mar 07, 2020
SA vs AUS
South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
GER in ESP Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria
ZIM in BAN Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  • 1/8
    Australia outclassed India by 85 runs in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to clinch their fifth title in the shortest format. Twitter @AusWomenCricket

  • 2/8
    The hosts won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78) scripted a 115-run stand before the former departed. ICC Media

  • 3/8
    Alyssa Healy raises her bat after scoring a half-century. ICC Media

  • 4/8
    Radha Yadav finally broke the partnership, seeing off Healy courtesy a catch by Veda Krishnamurthy at long on. ICC Media

  • 5/8
    Beth Mooney also followed Alyssa Healy in registering a fifty. Australia went onto to score 184-4 after 20 overs. AP

  • 6/8
    In the chase, Shafali Verma suffered a rare collapse after being dismissed for just two runs by Meghan Schutt. Twitter @T20WorldCup

  • 7/8
    Sophie Molineux celebrates the dismissal of Smriti Mandhana who was dismissed courtesy a catch by Nicola Carey at mid-off. ICC Media

  • 8/8
    The triumphant Aussie women pose for a photo at the end of the contest. Twitter @T20WorldCup

IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

