1/8 Australia outclassed India by 85 runs in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to clinch their fifth title in the shortest format. Twitter @AusWomenCricket

2/8 The hosts won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78) scripted a 115-run stand before the former departed. ICC Media

3/8 Alyssa Healy raises her bat after scoring a half-century. ICC Media

4/8 Radha Yadav finally broke the partnership, seeing off Healy courtesy a catch by Veda Krishnamurthy at long on. ICC Media

5/8 Beth Mooney also followed Alyssa Healy in registering a fifty. Australia went onto to score 184-4 after 20 overs. AP

6/8 In the chase, Shafali Verma suffered a rare collapse after being dismissed for just two runs by Meghan Schutt. Twitter @T20WorldCup

7/8 Sophie Molineux celebrates the dismissal of Smriti Mandhana who was dismissed courtesy a catch by Nicola Carey at mid-off. ICC Media