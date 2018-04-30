1/7 Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed in the hunt for a playoff spot after they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indian by 14 runs. Virat Kohli's team scored 167/7 in 20 overs while the Mumbai side could muster up 153/7 in the chase. Sportzpics

2/7 Manan Vohra opened the innings for Bangalore and his 45-run knock at the top of the order was crucial for his team. Sportzpics

3/7 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum also played a handy knock for his team. He made 37 from 25 balls while skipper Virat Kohli also contributed with a score of 32 runs from 26 balls. Sportzpics

4/7 It was a decent bowling performance by Mumbai Indians with Jasprit Bumrah giving away only 22 runs in his four overs. However, the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai was Hardik Pandya, who took three wickets in his three overs. Sportzpics

5/7 Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a great start in the second innings as Tim Southee removed Ishan Kishan in the very first over. Sportzpics

6/7 Umesh Yadav continued his good form in the league as he sent back Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma off successive deliveries. Sportzpics