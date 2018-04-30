First Cricket
IPL | Match 31 May 01, 2018
BLR Vs MUM
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs
IPL | Match 30 Apr 30, 2018
CHE Vs DEL
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Disciplined bowling effort from Royal Challengers Bangalore as they beat Mumbai Indians to stay in playoff contention

FirstCricket Staff, May,02 2018
    Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed in the hunt for a playoff spot after they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indian by 14 runs. Virat Kohli's team scored 167/7 in 20 overs while the Mumbai side could muster up 153/7 in the chase. Sportzpics

    Manan Vohra opened the innings for Bangalore and his 45-run knock at the top of the order was crucial for his team. Sportzpics

    Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum also played a handy knock for his team. He made 37 from 25 balls while skipper Virat Kohli also contributed with a score of 32 runs from 26 balls. Sportzpics

    It was a decent bowling performance by Mumbai Indians with Jasprit Bumrah giving away only 22 runs in his four overs. However, the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai was Hardik Pandya, who took three wickets in his three overs. Sportzpics

    Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a great start in the second innings as Tim Southee removed Ishan Kishan in the very first over. Sportzpics

    Umesh Yadav continued his good form in the league as he sent back Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma off successive deliveries. Sportzpics

    JP Duminy tried to tay in the middle and take the team home but he failed thanks to a brilliant throw from Umesh Yadav. Hardik Pandya scored a half-century and tried to take the game away, but at the end, it became too much for Mumbai. With the loss, Mumbai Indians are almost out of this year's IPL playoffs. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
6
Rajasthan
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Mumbai
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Delhi
 8 2 6 0 4

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

