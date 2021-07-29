Firstcricket

Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne take Sri Lanka over finish line in nervy second T20I against India

Check out photos from the second T20 between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.

FirstCricket Staff July 29, 2021 16:15:03 IST
Hosts Sri Lanka held their nerve on Wednesday to beat India in a last-over thriller during the second T20 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 40 to see the hosts through with four wickets to spare, and level the three-match series 1-1. AP

Sri Lanka won the toss and asked India to bat. The visitors named four T20 debutants in Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya. Ruturaj (in picture) played an 18-ball cameo of 21 before being dismissed by Dasun Shanaka. AP

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan played his part with a 42-ball knock of 40, before being the second to be dismissed in the 13th over. AP

Devdutt Padikkal came in at number three and found a few runs initially before being dismissed for 29. AP

Akila Dananjaya was Sri Lanka's top wicket-taker with figures of 2/29. The Lankans managed to restrict the visitors to 132/5 from 20 overs. AP

In reply, Sri Lanka lost Avishka Fernando early but Minod Bhanuka (36) helped the Lankans stabilise their innings before being dismissed in the 12th over. AP

Chetan Sakariya picked up his first wicket on debut when he saw off Ramesh Mendis. Mendis was caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 18th over, and his was the sixth wicket to fall to leave the hosts in a spot of bother. Twitter @BCCI

Dhananjaya de Silva (40) was adjudged Man of the Match for taking the game deep into the end, and more importantly for powering the Lankans past the finish line. AP

 

Updated Date: July 29, 2021 16:15:03 IST

