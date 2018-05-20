Delhi Daredevils spoil Mumbai Indians' qualification party; Kings XI Punjab fall short against Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Daredevils spoilt Mumbai Indians' party by registering an 11-run win thereby knocking out the defending champions before the playoffs. Sportzpics
Ben Cutting tried his best to weave a late comeback with few lusty strikes towards the end but was caught in the final over of the chase.Sportzpics
Rishabh Pant continued his purple patch with the bat, ending his season with another half-century. Sportzpics
Daredevils' wrist spinning duo of Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane ripped through MI's batting line up bagging three wickets each. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings ensured they stemmed the losing streak ahead of the playoffs sealing a 5-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics
Lungisani Ngidi of the Chennai Super Kings starred with the ball picking four wickets for 10 runs, including KXIP openers, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle Sportzpics
Kings XI Punjab to were knocked out of the IPL after the defeat which led to Rajasthan Royals qualifying as the fourth team in the playoffs. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|3
|
Kolkata
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|4
|
Rajasthan
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|5
|
Mumbai
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|6
|
Bangalore
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|7
|
Punjab
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|8
|
Delhi
|14
|5
|9
|0
|10