First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 56 May 20, 2018
CHE Vs PUN
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 55 May 20, 2018
DEL Vs MUM
Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians by 11 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. Cricket Photos

Delhi Daredevils spoil Mumbai Indians' qualification party; Kings XI Punjab fall short against Chennai Super Kings

FirstCricket Staff, May,21 2018
  • 1/7

    Delhi Daredevils spoilt Mumbai Indians' party by registering an 11-run win thereby knocking out the defending champions before the playoffs. Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    Ben Cutting tried his best to weave a late comeback with few lusty strikes towards the end but was caught in the final over of the chase.Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    Rishabh Pant continued his purple patch with the bat, ending his season with another half-century. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    Daredevils' wrist spinning duo of Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane ripped through MI's batting line up bagging three wickets each. Sportzpics

  • 5/7

    Chennai Super Kings ensured they stemmed the losing streak ahead of the playoffs sealing a 5-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    Lungisani Ngidi of the Chennai Super Kings starred with the ball picking four wickets for 10 runs, including KXIP openers, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    Kings XI Punjab to were knocked out of the IPL after the defeat which led to Rajasthan Royals qualifying as the fourth team in the playoffs. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all