1/7 Delhi Daredevils spoilt Mumbai Indians' party by registering an 11-run win thereby knocking out the defending champions before the playoffs. Sportzpics

2/7 Ben Cutting tried his best to weave a late comeback with few lusty strikes towards the end but was caught in the final over of the chase.Sportzpics

3/7 Rishabh Pant continued his purple patch with the bat, ending his season with another half-century. Sportzpics

4/7 Daredevils' wrist spinning duo of Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane ripped through MI's batting line up bagging three wickets each. Sportzpics

5/7 Chennai Super Kings ensured they stemmed the losing streak ahead of the playoffs sealing a 5-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

6/7 Lungisani Ngidi of the Chennai Super Kings starred with the ball picking four wickets for 10 runs, including KXIP openers, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle Sportzpics