DC reclaim top spot after bowlers help secure 33-run victory over RR

Here are the best photos from IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals

FirstCricket Staff September 25, 2021 20:15:02 IST
DC reclaim top spot after bowlers help secure 33-run victory over RR
Delhi Capitals bowlers stepped up to seal another victory as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs. Sportzpics

Batting first, Delhi lost both openers cheaply but Shreyas Iyer played a good knock of 43. He shared a 62-run partnership with skipper Rishabh Pant to settle the innings after early blows. Sportzpics

Shimron Hetmyer's quickfire knock of 28 helped Delhi post a decent 154/6 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

Mustafozur Rahman bowled an excelled spell along with fellow left-armer Chetan Sakariya. The pacer from Bangladesh ended up conceding only 22 runs from his fours overs and also picked the important wickets of Hetmyer and Pant. Sportzpics. Sportzpics

Delhi bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals of time. Anrich Nortje was at his best on Saturday with his figures reading 2/18 in four overs. Sportzpics

Skipper Sanju Samson was the only batsman to get going in the chase. He didn't get any support from his teammates as he remained unbeaten on 70 off 53 balls, scoring eight boundaries and a six. Sportzpics

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showed his class when he removed David Miller with a superb ball and gave away only 20 runs in four overs. Delhi moved to top spot after their eighth win in 10 matches. Sportzpics

Updated Date: September 25, 2021 20:16:10 IST

