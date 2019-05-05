1/9 Amit Mishra finished with a match-winning spell of 3-17 as his team Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in the IPL on Saturday. As a result, RR were knocked out of the tournament. Sportzpics

2/9 RR's Riyan Parag scored his maiden IPL fifty, which came in 49 balls. Despite his efforts going in vain, the 17-year-old became the youngest batsman to score an IPL half-century. Sportzpics

3/9 After managing to scalp just two wickets in the last five matches, DC's Ishant Sharma was back to his best as he finished with a spell of 3-38. These included the wickets of RR captain Rahane, Liam Livingstone and Mahipal Lomror. Sportzpics

4/9 Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 53 as he notched up his 11th IPL fifty. Pant slammed five sixes in the match as he broke Virender Sehwag's record of most number of sixes by a Delhi Capitals batsman. The 21-year-old has now smashed 86 maximums for DC. Sportzpics

5/9 Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shimron Hetmyer played an entertaining knock of 75 off just 47 balls to bring up his maiden IPL fifty. His knock was crucial for Virat Kohli's men as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in Saturday's second match. Sportzpics

6/9 Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 70 runs from 43 balls as SRH scored 175-7 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

7/9 Washington Sundar finished with a spell of 3-24 as RCB ended the tournament on a positive note. He finished the tournament with just four wickets, with the only other wicket coming against Delhi Capitals on 28 April. Notably, he only played three games this season when compared to seven games last season. Sportzpics

8/9 SRH's Khaleel Ahmed finished with a spell of 3-37 which went in vain. The 21-year-old picked up a total of 10 wickets from SRH's last four matches, including three each in the last three games. Sportzpics