IPL | Match 54 May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 53 May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
PAK in ENG May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
IPL May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Amit Mishra finished with a match-winning spell of 3-17 as his team Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in the IPL on Saturday. As a result, RR were knocked out of the tournament. Sportzpics

    RR's Riyan Parag scored his maiden IPL fifty, which came in 49 balls. Despite his efforts going in vain, the 17-year-old became the youngest batsman to score an IPL half-century. Sportzpics

    After managing to scalp just two wickets in the last five matches, DC's Ishant Sharma was back to his best as he finished with a spell of 3-38. These included the wickets of RR captain Rahane, Liam Livingstone and Mahipal Lomror. Sportzpics

    Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 53 as he notched up his 11th IPL fifty. Pant slammed five sixes in the match as he broke Virender Sehwag's record of most number of sixes by a Delhi Capitals batsman. The 21-year-old has now smashed 86 maximums for DC. Sportzpics

    Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shimron Hetmyer played an entertaining knock of 75 off just 47 balls to bring up his maiden IPL fifty. His knock was crucial for Virat Kohli's men as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in Saturday's second match. Sportzpics

    Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 70 runs from 43 balls as SRH scored 175-7 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Washington Sundar finished with a spell of 3-24 as RCB ended the tournament on a positive note. He finished the tournament with just four wickets, with the only other wicket coming against Delhi Capitals on 28 April. Notably, he only played three games this season when compared to seven games last season. Sportzpics

    SRH's Khaleel Ahmed finished with a spell of 3-37 which went in vain. The 21-year-old picked up a total of 10 wickets from SRH's last four matches, including three each in the last three games. Sportzpics

    RCB's Gurkeerat Singh Mann brought up just his second IPL fifty with a knock of 65 runs from 48 balls as RCB chased down the target in 19.2 overs. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
7
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking