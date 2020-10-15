Firstcricket

Delhi Capitals bowlers shine in 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals

Check out the key moments from Game 30 of IPL 2020 played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals

FirstCricket Staff October 15, 2020 15:42:40 IST
Delhi Capitals held their nerves in the last moment of the match against Rajasthan Royals to beat them by 13 runs on Wednesday (14 October) at Dubai and jump to top of table. Sportzpics

After winning the toss, Shreyas Iyer had no doubt in his mind that he wanted to bat first. However, DC got off to the worst start possible, losing Prithvi Shaw on the first ball of the match. Ajinkya Rahane too could not do much. From there, Shikhar Dhawan took over struck a quick fifty. Sportzpics

Shreyas Iyer also played a captain's innings and scored a fifty to help DC post 161/7 at the end of 20 overs. Sportzpics

The Dubai track was on a slower side but Jofra Archer made most of it, bowling fast. He was the top bowler for RR, picking up three wickets for just 19 runs. Sportzpics

RR started off the chase in a good way, as Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler put on 37 for the first wicket in just under three overs. Despite losing wickets at regular interval, the team was on course to the target. However, DC bowled superbly in the last four overs to seal the game. Even Rahul Tewatia, who had previously won two games chasing for RR, could not do much on the night. Sportzpics

Anrich Nortje continued his good run in the tournament with the ball, picking up two wickets for 33 runs. But what made his spell exciting was the pace at which he bowled, once touching the 156 kph mark. He bowled with raw pace and he bowled tight lines as well. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 15, 2020 15:42:40 IST

