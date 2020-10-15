Delhi Capitals bowlers shine in 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals
Check out the key moments from Game 30 of IPL 2020 played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020: Over-reliance on Sanju Samson, inconsistency in team selection hurting Rajasthan Royals
Two weeks ago, Samson was seeing them like a football and hitting them all the way to Dubai from Sharjah. The current version of him is a pale shadow of that in-form batsman, but not an unfamiliar sight.
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' death bowling masterclass trumps Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs
Anrich Nortje (2/33) was breathtakingly fast in the mid-150 kmph with toe-crushing yorkers while Kagiso Rabada's (1/28) international experience proved to be pure gold, leaving rookie Tushar Deshpande (2/37) to defend 21 runs in his debut IPL game, which he did with ease.
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer says bowlers executed plans well, thought it was a below-par score
Delhi posted the season's lowest first innings total at this ground, making 184 for eight after being put in to bat against Rajasthan Royals.