Delhi Capitals bowlers shine in 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs, collect two more points Delhi Capitals go on topWell, this has been a death bowling masterclass from both teams, but it is the Delhi Capitals who have won this. It was closer than the 13-run margin that the scorecard suggests. DC, by virtue of their sixth win in eight games, are at the top of the points table. DC will be mighty impressed with the extreme pace of Nortje who clocked 155 kmph quite easily and regularly. With Rabada, Ashwin and Axar rounding off their bowling, they look a really difficult team to beat. Shikhar Dhawan's 33-ball 57 was immensely vital as well as it set the platform for Shreyas Iyer, who scored a half century himself. There was no death-over flourish from either team this time though as bowlers came to the party. That's it from us tonight, but do join us for the coverage of RCB vs KXIP tomorrow. Till then, it's a wrap on Firstpost. Stay safe, good night.