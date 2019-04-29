1/10 Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Shreyas Iyer formed 68-run stand for the second wicket after the fall of Prithvi Shaw early on in the innings to bring the team's innings back on track. Both the batters slammed fifties in the process. Sportzpics

2/10 The game-changing moment of the match was the fall of Virat Kohli, who failed to clear the ropes on a short-pitched delivery by Axar Patel. He was held at the deep mid-wicket boundary and stood in disbelief with a wry smile on his face. Chasing the target, RCB lost Kohli and AB de Villiers very early. Sportzpics

3/10 Marcus Stoinis (32 off 24) tried his best with the bat along with Gurkeerat Mann (27 off 19) but the required run-rate kept on climbing up for the visitors. In the end, RCB could only manage 171/7 after the end of 20 overs. Sportzpics

4/10 Delhi Capitals benefited a lot from the good show of Kagiso Rabada (centre) who grabbed two key wickets including that of Parthiv Patel to help Delhi dominate the game from the beginning. Sportzpics

5/10 Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 16 runs to cement a place in the playoffs. Batting first, DC posted a massive total on the board and then restricted RCB to 171/7. Sportzpics

6/10 Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn gave a blistering start to the KKR innings as they put on 96 runs for the first wicket. Both the openers slammed fifties in the process. Sportzpics

7/10 Andre Russell's 40-ball 80 powered KKR to 232/2 at the end of 20 overs. His knock included 6 fours and 8 sixes. With Dinesh Karthik's contribution of 15 off 7 balls, KKR was able to post a massive total on the board. Sportzpics

8/10 Chasing a massive 233 to chase, Mumbai Indians' innings received a jolt as Quinton de Kock (0) and Rohit Sharma (12) departed very early. MI were 21/2 in the 3.3 overs. Sportzpics

9/10 Hardik Pandya (right) was at his brutal best, hitting 91 in just 34 balls. The innings included 6 fours and 9 sixes. The blitzkrieg from Pandya, however, was not enough to see his side home.