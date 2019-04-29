First Cricket
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL | Match 46 Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
IPL Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  • 1/10
    Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Shreyas Iyer formed 68-run stand for the second wicket after the fall of Prithvi Shaw early on in the innings to bring the team's innings back on track. Both the batters slammed fifties in the process. Sportzpics

  • 2/10
    The game-changing moment of the match was the fall of Virat Kohli, who failed to clear the ropes on a short-pitched delivery by Axar Patel. He was held at the deep mid-wicket boundary and stood in disbelief with a wry smile on his face. Chasing the target, RCB lost Kohli and AB de Villiers very early. Sportzpics

  • 3/10
    Marcus Stoinis (32 off 24) tried his best with the bat along with Gurkeerat Mann (27 off 19) but the required run-rate kept on climbing up for the visitors. In the end, RCB could only manage 171/7 after the end of 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 4/10
    Delhi Capitals benefited a lot from the good show of Kagiso Rabada (centre) who grabbed two key wickets including that of Parthiv Patel to help Delhi dominate the game from the beginning. Sportzpics

  • 5/10
    Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 16 runs to cement a place in the playoffs. Batting first, DC posted a massive total on the board and then restricted RCB to 171/7. Sportzpics

  • 6/10
    Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn gave a blistering start to the KKR innings as they put on 96 runs for the first wicket. Both the openers slammed fifties in the process. Sportzpics

  • 7/10
    Andre Russell's 40-ball 80 powered KKR to 232/2 at the end of 20 overs. His knock included 6 fours and 8 sixes. With Dinesh Karthik's contribution of 15 off 7 balls, KKR was able to post a massive total on the board. Sportzpics

  • 8/10
    Chasing a massive 233 to chase, Mumbai Indians' innings received a jolt as Quinton de Kock (0) and Rohit Sharma (12) departed very early. MI were 21/2 in the 3.3 overs. Sportzpics

  • 9/10
    Hardik Pandya (right) was at his brutal best, hitting 91 in just 34 balls. The innings included 6 fours and 9 sixes. The blitzkrieg from Pandya, however, was not enough to see his side home.

  • 10/10
    Andre Russell had batted for 40 balls earlier and played an important role in taking the KKR total to 232/2. He came back and bowled 4 overs, giving away just 25 runs while picking up 2 wickets. He was adjudged the Man of the Match. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

