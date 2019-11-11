1/8 India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third T20I in at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur to clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday. Sportzpics

2/8 After putting India to bat, Shafiul Islam saw off Rohit Sharma early, who managed to score just a couple of runs following his Rajkot heroics. AP

3/8 KL Rahul raced to 52 runs off just 35 deliveries to register his first international half-century since July this year. AFP

4/8 Shreyas Iyer ended his wait for his maiden T20I fifty after his entertaining knock of 62 off 33 balls, which consisted of three fours and five sixes. His, along with Rahul's contribution, powered India to 174-5. Sportzpics

5/8 Mohammad Naim's knock of 81 was the only positive takeaway for Bangladesh in their run chase as nine of their 11 players collapsed for single figures. AP

6/8 Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Soumya Sarkar. The 27-year-old went on to add five more, including a hat-trick, to register his best figures of 6-7. Sportzpics

7/8 Shivam Dube, after failing to take any wickets in the first two matches, finished with figures of 3/30 from four overs. Sportzpics