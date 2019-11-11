First Cricket
BAN in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
ENG in NZ | 5th T20I Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
BAN in IND Nov 14, 2019
IND vs BAN
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
AFG and WI in IND Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  • 1/8
    India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third T20I in at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur to clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday. Sportzpics

  • 2/8
    After putting India to bat, Shafiul Islam saw off Rohit Sharma early, who managed to score just a couple of runs following his Rajkot heroics. AP

  • 3/8
    KL Rahul raced to 52 runs off just 35 deliveries to register his first international half-century since July this year. AFP

  • 4/8
    Shreyas Iyer ended his wait for his maiden T20I fifty after his entertaining knock of 62 off 33 balls, which consisted of three fours and five sixes. His, along with Rahul's contribution, powered India to 174-5. Sportzpics

  • 5/8
    Mohammad Naim's knock of 81 was the only positive takeaway for Bangladesh in their run chase as nine of their 11 players collapsed for single figures. AP

  • 6/8
    Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Soumya Sarkar. The 27-year-old went on to add five more, including a hat-trick, to register his best figures of 6-7. Sportzpics

  • 7/8
    Shivam Dube, after failing to take any wickets in the first two matches, finished with figures of 3/30 from four overs. Sportzpics

  • 8/8
    India and Bangladesh players shake hands after the former's victory which also sealed the series. Sportzpics

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
6 New Zealand 5843 254
Full Ranking

