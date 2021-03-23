Firstcricket

Debutants Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna's inspired displays see India thump England in first ODI

Check out photos from the first ODI between India and England which was held in Pune.

FirstCricket Staff March 23, 2021 22:37:31 IST
Krunal Pandya broke a record when he became the fastest ODI debutant to score a fifty, reaching the milestone in just 26 balls. He broke the record of New Zealand's John Morris, who had taken 35 balls to reach the milestone in his ODI debut against England in 1990. AP

Shikhar Dhawan may have faltered for 98 but his inspired performance earned him a Man of the Match award as India thumped England by 66 runs in the first ODI in Pune on Tuesday. AP

England won the toss and put India to bat first. The hosts lost Rohit Sharma for 28, with the score reading 64-1, but Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli forged a 105-run stand to strengthen their stance. AP

Krunal Pandya broke a record when he became the fastest ODI debutant to score a fifty, reaching the milestone in just 26 balls. He broke the record of New Zealand's John Morris, who had taken 35 balls to reach the milestone in his ODI debut against England in 1990. India put up 317-5 in 50 overs thanks to contributions from Krunal, Dhawan (98) and Kohli (56). AP

Eyeing a target of 318, the visitors started on an impressive note, with Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy stitching a 135-run stand for the first wicket. AP

Jonny Bairstow was influential, but just like Dhawan, Bairstow missed out on a century after being dismissed for 94. AP

On international debut, Prasidh Krishna scalped four wickets, finishing with figures of 4/54. AFP

Shardul Thakur carried on his impressive form from the T20Is with a match-winning spell of 3-37 from six overs. India will head to the remaining two ODIs with an early advantage, having taken a 1-0 lead following the win. AP

Updated Date: March 23, 2021 22:37:31 IST

