Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock hit centuries to script impressive comeback for South Africa on Day three of first Test against India
-
1/5
Starting Day three at 39-3, South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar built a 164-run partnership for the sixth wicket, with both the batsmen scoring centuries. The Proteas reached 385-8 at stumps on Day three in Visakhapatnam, still trailing by 117 runs. AP
-
2/5
Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis played his part by scoring 55 runsin a knock which consisted of eight fours and one six. AP
-
3/5
R Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Faf du Plessis, who departed after scoring 55 runs. AP
-
4/5
South Africa's Dean Elgar raises his bat after reaching 150 runs. The opener went onto make 160 runs. AP
-
5/5
Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring a century. AP
Loading...