1/5 Starting Day three at 39-3, South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar built a 164-run partnership for the sixth wicket, with both the batsmen scoring centuries. The Proteas reached 385-8 at stumps on Day three in Visakhapatnam, still trailing by 117 runs. AP

2/5 Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis played his part by scoring 55 runsin a knock which consisted of eight fours and one six. AP

3/5 R Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Faf du Plessis, who departed after scoring 55 runs. AP

4/5 South Africa's Dean Elgar raises his bat after reaching 150 runs. The opener went onto make 160 runs. AP