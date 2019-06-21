First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 26 Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs
ZIM in NED | 1st ODI Jun 19, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
IND vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
    In the sixth match of Australia's Cricket World Cup campaign, and six matches into David Warner's official comeback from a 12-month suspension, he showed off both sides of his personality in hitting a tournament-high 166 which Bangladesh was too resigned to challenge on Thursday at Trent Bridge. AP

    Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar surprised a fair few people by taking three wickets, but his performance was perhaps the only positive for Bangladesh. AP

    After a great partnership with Aaron Finch, David Warner and Usman Khawaja put together a massive stand, propelling Australia towards a total of 381. AP

    Mitchell Starc got the bowling underway for Australia. After Sarkar's early dismissal and Shakib Al Hasan's wicket, Starc did well to remove danger man Tamim Iqbal. AP

    Bangladesh rarely looked like they could chase down Australia's total, but Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah put together a valiant stand, which gace Bangladeshi supporters a glimmer of hope. AP

    Despite being unable to save his team from defeat, Mushfiqur Rahim won over many hearts with his heroics, fighting until the very end to score a century and vastly reduce the margin of defeat for Bangladesh. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

