1/6 In the sixth match of Australia's Cricket World Cup campaign, and six matches into David Warner's official comeback from a 12-month suspension, he showed off both sides of his personality in hitting a tournament-high 166 which Bangladesh was too resigned to challenge on Thursday at Trent Bridge. AP

2/6 Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar surprised a fair few people by taking three wickets, but his performance was perhaps the only positive for Bangladesh. AP

3/6 After a great partnership with Aaron Finch, David Warner and Usman Khawaja put together a massive stand, propelling Australia towards a total of 381. AP

4/6 Mitchell Starc got the bowling underway for Australia. After Sarkar's early dismissal and Shakib Al Hasan's wicket, Starc did well to remove danger man Tamim Iqbal. AP

5/6 Bangladesh rarely looked like they could chase down Australia's total, but Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah put together a valiant stand, which gace Bangladeshi supporters a glimmer of hope. AP