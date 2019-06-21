David Warner's splendid knock against Bangladesh takes Australia to top of World Cup standings
In the sixth match of Australia's Cricket World Cup campaign, and six matches into David Warner's official comeback from a 12-month suspension, he showed off both sides of his personality in hitting a tournament-high 166 which Bangladesh was too resigned to challenge on Thursday at Trent Bridge. AP
Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar surprised a fair few people by taking three wickets, but his performance was perhaps the only positive for Bangladesh. AP
After a great partnership with Aaron Finch, David Warner and Usman Khawaja put together a massive stand, propelling Australia towards a total of 381. AP
Mitchell Starc got the bowling underway for Australia. After Sarkar's early dismissal and Shakib Al Hasan's wicket, Starc did well to remove danger man Tamim Iqbal. AP
Bangladesh rarely looked like they could chase down Australia's total, but Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah put together a valiant stand, which gace Bangladeshi supporters a glimmer of hope. AP
Despite being unable to save his team from defeat, Mushfiqur Rahim won over many hearts with his heroics, fighting until the very end to score a century and vastly reduce the margin of defeat for Bangladesh. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|New Zealand
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|South Africa
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
