Spain Triangular T20Is | Match 5 Mar 30, 2019
ESP Vs MLT
Spain beat Malta by 109 runs
Spain Triangular T20Is | Match 3 Mar 29, 2019
ESP Vs MLT
Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
IPL Mar 31, 2019
SRH vs RCB
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 31, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
    Rashid Khan starred with the bat as well. He came to bat at a crucial stage and was needed to score quickly. He scored an unbeaten 15 off 8 balls, including the match-winning six. Sportzpics

    Ajinkya Rahane scored 70 off 49 balls, that included 4 fours and 3 sixes. He started off very slowly but also made sure that he occupied one end. Sportzpics

    Rashid Khan was adjudged Player of the Match for his good effort with both bat and ball. RR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler were going great guns before Rashid Khan came in and bowled Buttler. Sportzpics

    Sanju Samson slammed second IPL ton, scoring 102 off just 55 balls. His knock included some splendid strokes. He hit 10 fours and 4 sixes but despite this massive effort, Rajasthan Royals ended up on the losing side. Sportzpics

    Just when it appeared that Sanju Samson will run away as the best batsman of the night, David Warner hit a blistering half-century. That really set it up the platform for victory for Hyderabad as when he departed, Hyderabad were comfortably cruising towards victory. Sportzpics

    Shreyas Gopal bowled well for Rajasthan Royals, picking up three wickets for just 27 runs and was clearly the best bowler for the visitors. But even his best effort could not stop Hyderabad from posting a win. Sportzpics

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

