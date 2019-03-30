1/6 Rashid Khan starred with the bat as well. He came to bat at a crucial stage and was needed to score quickly. He scored an unbeaten 15 off 8 balls, including the match-winning six. Sportzpics

2/6 Ajinkya Rahane scored 70 off 49 balls, that included 4 fours and 3 sixes. He started off very slowly but also made sure that he occupied one end. Sportzpics

3/6 Rashid Khan was adjudged Player of the Match for his good effort with both bat and ball. RR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler were going great guns before Rashid Khan came in and bowled Buttler. Sportzpics

4/6 Sanju Samson slammed second IPL ton, scoring 102 off just 55 balls. His knock included some splendid strokes. He hit 10 fours and 4 sixes but despite this massive effort, Rajasthan Royals ended up on the losing side. Sportzpics

5/6 Just when it appeared that Sanju Samson will run away as the best batsman of the night, David Warner hit a blistering half-century. That really set it up the platform for victory for Hyderabad as when he departed, Hyderabad were comfortably cruising towards victory. Sportzpics