ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
The Oval, London
  • 1/8
    David Warner rejoices his first ODI century since his one-year ban with his trademark celebration. Warner was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding effort. AP

  • 2/8
    Glenn Maxwell ran out Sarfaraz Ahmed for the final wicket as Australia sealed a 41-run victory. AP

  • 3/8
    Australia were put into bat by Pakistan and opening pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner laid the platform with an 146-run partnership. AP

  • 4/8
    Left-arm quick Mohammed Amir delivered an outstanding spell bagging his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. AP

  • 5/8
    Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a duck as he slashed Cummins' delivery to third man. AP

  • 6/8
    Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking three wickets and conceding only 33 runs. AP

  • 7/8
    Mohammed Hafeez along side Imam ul Haq raised 80-run stand for the 3rd wicket before the latter was dismissed, triggering a collapse that saw Pakistan lose three wickets in 14 balls. AP

  • 8/8
    Aaron Finch fancied his part-time bowling and picked out the key wicket of Mohammed Hafeez, which was only his fourth wicket in ODIs. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

