David Warner, Pat Cummins roar in Australia's 41-run victory over Pakistan
-
1/8
David Warner rejoices his first ODI century since his one-year ban with his trademark celebration. Warner was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding effort. AP
-
2/8
Glenn Maxwell ran out Sarfaraz Ahmed for the final wicket as Australia sealed a 41-run victory. AP
-
3/8
Australia were put into bat by Pakistan and opening pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner laid the platform with an 146-run partnership. AP
-
4/8
Left-arm quick Mohammed Amir delivered an outstanding spell bagging his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. AP
-
5/8
Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a duck as he slashed Cummins' delivery to third man. AP
-
6/8
Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking three wickets and conceding only 33 runs. AP
-
7/8
Mohammed Hafeez along side Imam ul Haq raised 80-run stand for the 3rd wicket before the latter was dismissed, triggering a collapse that saw Pakistan lose three wickets in 14 balls. AP
-
8/8
Aaron Finch fancied his part-time bowling and picked out the key wicket of Mohammed Hafeez, which was only his fourth wicket in ODIs. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Australia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|West Indies
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
Loading...