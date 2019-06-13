1/8 David Warner rejoices his first ODI century since his one-year ban with his trademark celebration. Warner was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding effort. AP

2/8 Glenn Maxwell ran out Sarfaraz Ahmed for the final wicket as Australia sealed a 41-run victory. AP

3/8 Australia were put into bat by Pakistan and opening pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner laid the platform with an 146-run partnership. AP

4/8 Left-arm quick Mohammed Amir delivered an outstanding spell bagging his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. AP

5/8 Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a duck as he slashed Cummins' delivery to third man. AP

6/8 Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking three wickets and conceding only 33 runs. AP

7/8 Mohammed Hafeez along side Imam ul Haq raised 80-run stand for the 3rd wicket before the latter was dismissed, triggering a collapse that saw Pakistan lose three wickets in 14 balls. AP