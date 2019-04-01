First Cricket
IPL | Match 12 Mar 31, 2019
CHE Vs RAJ
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 5th ODI Mar 31, 2019
PAK Vs AUS
Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
IPL Apr 01, 2019
KXIP vs DC
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 02, 2019
RR vs RCB
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  • 1/10
    Two wins in two matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs on Sunday. Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow scored scintillating centuries for their team while Mohammad Nabi picked four wickets. Sportzpics

  • 2/10
    Jonny Bairstow was off to a great start, dominating the proceedings and even managed to overshadow David Warner. Playing just his third IPL match, Bairstow scored 114 runs, sharing a record 185-run partnership for the opening wicket with Warner. Sportzpics

  • 3/10
    David Warner showed why he has a reputation of being one of the most destructive batsmen in cricket. On Sunday, he scored a phenomenal hundred to help Sunrisers to make 231/2 in 20 overs. He remained unbeaten on 100, and so far has amassed 254 runs in three matches this season. Sportzpics

  • 4/10
    Facing a daunting task of chasing 232 runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore were never in the match, losing wickets at regular intervals of time. They lost first six wickets for mere 35 runs with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers also failing to make any impact. Sportzpics

  • 5/10
    Mohammad Nabi was the pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers, taking four wickets and conceding just 11 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for just 113 in 19.5 overs. Sportzpics

  • 6/10
    In the second match on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings maintained their unbeaten run in the season with a eight-run victory against Rajasthan Royals, who suffered their third consecutive defeat on Sunday. Sportzpics.

  • 7/10
    Chennai Super Kings lost both their openers cheaply, but Suresh Raina, the 'chinna thala' of the team, played a good knock of 36 and shared 61-run partnership with 'thala' MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

  • 8/10
    The match belonged to MS Dhoni as he played a classic 'Dhoni' knock to ensure Chennai put up a good score on board. He startled slowly, but increased the tempo in the final few overs. He made 75 from 46 balls, smashing four fours and four maximums. Chennai put up a total of 175/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 9/10
    Rajasthan Royals lost quick wickets in the beginning but managed to stay in the game. Rahul Tripathi, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes contributed with valuable runs. Sportzpics

  • 10/10
    Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer ensured the match goes till the last over as they required 12 runs to clinch the tie. Dwayne Bravo bowled the final over and dismissed Stokes in the first ball, and Chennai won the match in the end. Sportzpics

