First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
IRE in WI | 3rd ODI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  • 1/7
    David Warner top-scored with an unbeaten 124 as Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. AP

    David Warner top-scored with an unbeaten 124 as Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. AP

  • 2/7
    Warner was well assisted by his opening partner and skipper Aaron Finch, who smashed 110 off 114 deliveries. Together, they registered the highest stand for Australia against India in ODIs. AP

    Warner was well assisted by his opening partner and skipper Aaron Finch, who smashed 110 off 114 deliveries. Together, they registered the highest stand for Australia against India in ODIs. AP

  • 3/7
    In the bowling department, speedster Mitchell Starc picked up three crucial wickets for the visitors and finished with an economy rate of 5.60. AP

    In the bowling department, speedster Mitchell Starc picked up three crucial wickets for the visitors and finished with an economy rate of 5.60. AP

  • 4/7
    Starc received valuable support at the other end from fellow pacers Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson, who picked up two wickets each and helped restrict India’s total to 255. AP

    Starc received valuable support at the other end from fellow pacers Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson, who picked up two wickets each and helped restrict India’s total to 255. AP

  • 5/7
    For the Men in Blue, opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan looked in good touch during his 74-run knock. He struck nine fours and a maximum during his stay at the crease. AP

    For the Men in Blue, opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan looked in good touch during his 74-run knock. He struck nine fours and a maximum during his stay at the crease. AP

  • 6/7
    KL Rahul, Dhawan’s opening partner, also played a crucial knock of 47. Together, they shared a second-wicket stand of 121 runs off 136 balls to set the foundation for India's total. AP

    KL Rahul, Dhawan’s opening partner, also played a crucial knock of 47. Together, they shared a second-wicket stand of 121 runs off 136 balls to set the foundation for India's total. AP

  • 7/7
    Left-handed batsmen Rishabh Pant (28 off 33 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 32 deliveries) looked to up the ante towards the latter half of India’s innings but failed to help them post a target strong enough for the Aussies. AP

    Left-handed batsmen Rishabh Pant (28 off 33 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 32 deliveries) looked to up the ante towards the latter half of India’s innings but failed to help them post a target strong enough for the Aussies. AP




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all