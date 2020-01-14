1/7 David Warner top-scored with an unbeaten 124 as Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. AP

2/7 Warner was well assisted by his opening partner and skipper Aaron Finch, who smashed 110 off 114 deliveries. Together, they registered the highest stand for Australia against India in ODIs. AP

3/7 In the bowling department, speedster Mitchell Starc picked up three crucial wickets for the visitors and finished with an economy rate of 5.60. AP

4/7 Starc received valuable support at the other end from fellow pacers Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson, who picked up two wickets each and helped restrict India’s total to 255. AP

5/7 For the Men in Blue, opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan looked in good touch during his 74-run knock. He struck nine fours and a maximum during his stay at the crease. AP

6/7 KL Rahul, Dhawan’s opening partner, also played a crucial knock of 47. Together, they shared a second-wicket stand of 121 runs off 136 balls to set the foundation for India's total. AP