CSK clinch last-over victory against SRH, becomes first team to qualify for playoffs

Here are the best photos from Match 44 of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad

FirstCricket Staff October 01, 2021 00:01:27 IST
MS Dhoni, who was struggling for runs, kept his cool in the last over and finshed the match off with a six over deep-wicket. It was a vintage Dhoni finish, altough he didn't score many runs. Sportzpics.

MS Dhoni's CSK have become the first side to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2021. They beat Kane Williamson's SRH by six wickets on Thursday. Sportzpics

CSK won the toss and sent SRH to bat first. The team from Hyderabad struggled to put up a good partnership on a slow Sharjah wicket. Wriddhiman Saha was the only batsman to put a decent score – 44 off 46 balls. Sportzpics

The CSK bowlers impressed with their spells. Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets and conceded only 24 runs in his four overs. He was later named player of the match for his efforts with the ball. Sportzpics.

Dwayne Bravo celebrates after taking the important wicket of Kane Williamson. Bravo gave away only 17 runs and took two wickets in his four overs. SRH ended up 137/4 in 20 overs Sportzpics

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis once again gave a good start to CSK in the chase. Ruturaj made 45 off 38 balls while du Plessis scored 41. Sportzpics.

CSK lost a few quick wickets to make the chase tricky. Ambati Rayudu kept the hopes alive with a six and four and took the match till the over. Sportzpics.

MS Dhoni, who was struggling for runs, kept his cool in the last over and finished the match off with a six over deep mid-wicket. It was a vintage Dhoni finish, although he didn't score many runs in the game. Sportzpics.

Updated Date: October 01, 2021 00:01:27 IST

