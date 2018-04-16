First Cricket
IPL | Match 14 Apr 17, 2018
MUM Vs BLR
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs
IPL | Match 13 Apr 16, 2018
KOL Vs DEL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
Clinical Mumbai Indians get first points of IPL 2018 after downing Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs

FirstCricket Staff, Apr,18 2018
  • 1/7

    A clinical performance from the Mumbai Indians (MI) saw them secure their first win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 46 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    MI's captain Rohit Sharma returned to form after smashing 94 off 52 balls to power his side past 200 after being asked to bat by RCB. Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    Things didn't start well for the home side after RCB's strike bowler Umesh Yadav clean bowled Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan of the first two balls of the tie. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    Despite two early wickets MI opener Evin Lewis played an instrumental role in providing MI a productive start. The strong Trinidadian forged a 100-run stand with Rohit and stormed to 65 off 42 balls before being dismissed. Sportzpics

  • 5/7

    RCB got off to rapid start slamming 40 off first four overs, but Mitchell McCleneghan's double strike in Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers in the fifth over pushed the visiting team on the backfoot. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya starred with the ball scalping three wickets off his four overs. Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    Virat Kohli played a lone hand scoring an unbeaten 92  and becoming the leading run-getter in the IPL and also the orange cap holder of the current season, but it was still far away from the target set by MI. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Kolkata
 4 2 2 0 4
3
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 1 3 0 2
7
Bangalore
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

