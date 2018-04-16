1/7 A clinical performance from the Mumbai Indians (MI) saw them secure their first win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 46 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics

2/7 MI's captain Rohit Sharma returned to form after smashing 94 off 52 balls to power his side past 200 after being asked to bat by RCB. Sportzpics

3/7 Things didn't start well for the home side after RCB's strike bowler Umesh Yadav clean bowled Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan of the first two balls of the tie. Sportzpics

4/7 Despite two early wickets MI opener Evin Lewis played an instrumental role in providing MI a productive start. The strong Trinidadian forged a 100-run stand with Rohit and stormed to 65 off 42 balls before being dismissed. Sportzpics

5/7 RCB got off to rapid start slamming 40 off first four overs, but Mitchell McCleneghan's double strike in Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers in the fifth over pushed the visiting team on the backfoot. Sportzpics

6/7 Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya starred with the ball scalping three wickets off his four overs. Sportzpics