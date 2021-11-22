Firstcricket

Clinical India script emphatic win to complete T20I series clean sweep against New Zealand

Check out photos from the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff November 22, 2021 00:35:22 IST
Clinical India script emphatic win to complete T20I series clean sweep against New Zealand
Clinical India script emphatic win to complete T20I series clean sweep against New Zealand

In his first series as full-time T20I skipper, Rohit Sharma inspired India to a dominant 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand with an emphatic 73-run win in the third match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday. Sportzpics

Clinical India script emphatic win to complete T20I series clean sweep against New Zealand

After India won the toss and opted to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma once again shone with a resounding 31-ball 56 to take India to 184/7. Sportzpics

Clinical India script emphatic win to complete T20I series clean sweep against New Zealand

Mitchell Santner was Kiwis' top wicket-taker, with figures of 3/27. Sportzpics

Clinical India script emphatic win to complete T20I series clean sweep against New Zealand

Only Martin Guptill's gritty 51 stood out for New Zealand on Sunday as the rest of the batters faltered to low scores. Sportzpics

Clinical India script emphatic win to complete T20I series clean sweep against New Zealand

Team India players celebrate the wicket of Jimmy Neesham, who was dismissed by the talented Harshal Patel. Sportzpics

Clinical India script emphatic win to complete T20I series clean sweep against New Zealand

It's all smiles in the Men in Blue camp as they celebrate another big win over the BlackCaps. Sportzpics

Updated Date: November 22, 2021 00:35:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

India herald start of new era with nervy win over New Zealand in Jaipur
First Cricket News

India herald start of new era with nervy win over New Zealand in Jaipur

India were cantering to a comfortable win but messed up the chase in the final four overs. In the end, with the Kiwis running out of bowling options, the job was done in the 20th over bowled by part-time pacer Daryl Mitchell.

India vs New Zealand: Harshal Patel recalls AB de Villiers advice that will stay with him throughout his career
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Harshal Patel recalls AB de Villiers advice that will stay with him throughout his career

Harshal Patel had a dream international debut, returning with figures of 2/25 to star in India's seven-wicket series-deciding win over New Zealand on Friday.

India vs New Zealand 2021: 'Players are not machines,' says newly elected T20 captain Rohit Sharma
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 2021: 'Players are not machines,' says newly elected T20 captain Rohit Sharma

New Zealand's tour begins with the first of three Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday, only three days after the Kiwis lost in the Dubai tournament's final