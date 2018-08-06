First Cricket
Chris Woakes slams maiden ton, helps England gain massive lead over India on Day 3 of 2nd Test

FirstCricket Staff, Aug,12 2018
    Chris Woakes celebrates after bringing up his maiden Test century on Day 3. AFP

    Debutant Ollie Pope plays a shot during his innings of 28 off 38 balls. AFP

    Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after dismissing Jos Buttler. AFP

    Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during his innings of 93 off 144 balls. AFP

    Hardik Pandya collected two wickets at the expense of 66 runs on Day 3. AFP

    Jonny Bairstow gets a pat on his back from Chris Woakes after getting dismised. AFP




