1/6 Chris Woakes celebrates after bringing up his maiden Test century on Day 3. AFP

2/6 Debutant Ollie Pope plays a shot during his innings of 28 off 38 balls. AFP

3/6 Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after dismissing Jos Buttler. AFP

4/6 Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during his innings of 93 off 144 balls. AFP

5/6 Hardik Pandya collected two wickets at the expense of 66 runs on Day 3. AFP