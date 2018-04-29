1/8 Yet another match and yet another terrific bowling performance by Sunrisers Hyderabad. They restricted Rajasthan Royals to 140/7 in 20 overs, winning the match by 11 runs. Sportzpics

2/8 Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson came to crease early because of Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal and he, once again, helped his team post a decent total. He scored 63 runs off 43 balls. Sportzpics

3/8 Despite wickets falling from the other end, Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane managed to stay in the middle and kept his team in the game. Sportzpics

4/8 Siddarth Kaul continued his good form in the IPL as he gave away just 23 runs in four overs, taking two wickets. At the end, Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 65, but he couldn't take his team home. Sportzpics

5/8 In the other match on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders gained the winning momentum back as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets. Chris Lynn, rather strangely, played a composed innings, remaining unbeaten on 62 from 52 balls and helping his team to victory. Sportzpics

6/8 Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli played a good unbeaten knock of 68 as they scored 175 in 20 overs, losing four wickets in the process. Sportzpics.

7/8 All-rounder Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for Kolkata Knight Riders, taking three wickets in three overs. Sportzpics