UAE in ZIM | 2nd ODI Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 4 runs (D/L method)
IPL | Match 25 Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets
IPL Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  • 1/7
    Mitchell Santner celebrates after hitting the winning six off the last ball. Sportzpics

  • 2/7
    Jos Buttler got RR off to a quick start with a 10-ball 23. Sportzpics

  • 3/7
    Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Steve Smith, completing 100 IPL wickets in the process. Sportzpics

  • 4/7
    Dhawan Kulkarni celebrates after dismissing Shane Watson for a duck in the first over. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    MS Dhoni suffers a nasty blow on his helmet off a bouncer from Jofra Archer. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    Both Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes fall to the ground after the former hits the ball for a six over long on. Sportzpics

  • 7/7
    MS Dhoni gets into an argument with the on-field umpires after confusion over a no-ball in the final over. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
