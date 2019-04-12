Chennai Super Kings pip hosts Rajasthan Royals in controversy-hit clash at Jaipur
Mitchell Santner celebrates after hitting the winning six off the last ball. Sportzpics
Jos Buttler got RR off to a quick start with a 10-ball 23. Sportzpics
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Steve Smith, completing 100 IPL wickets in the process. Sportzpics
Dhawan Kulkarni celebrates after dismissing Shane Watson for a duck in the first over. Sportzpics
MS Dhoni suffers a nasty blow on his helmet off a bouncer from Jofra Archer. Sportzpics
Both Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes fall to the ground after the former hits the ball for a six over long on. Sportzpics
MS Dhoni gets into an argument with the on-field umpires after confusion over a no-ball in the final over. Sportzpics