First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. Cricket Photos

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in final to claim record-equalling third IPL title

FirstCricket Staff, May,28 2018
  • 1/10

    Chennai Super Kings team pose with the IPL trophy after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. Sportzpics

  • 2/10

    Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the final at Wankhede. Sportzpics

  • 3/10

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan run between the wickets. Twitter: @IPL

  • 4/10

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's Yusuf Pathan smacks one towards the boundary. Twitter: @IPL

  • 5/10

    Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson hits a brilliant shot. Twitter: @IPL

  • 6/10

    Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina and Shane Watson in action. Sportzpics

  • 7/10

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan has a brief chat with captain Kane Williamson as his side struggles to pick up a wicket. Sportzpics

  • 8/10

    Chennai Super Kings' batsman Shane Watson celebrates his match-winning century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

  • 9/10

    Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu hits the winning runs for his team. Sportzpics

  • 10/10

    Chennai Super Kings players and staff run on the pitch to celebrate their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all