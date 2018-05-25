Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in final to claim record-equalling third IPL title
-
1/10
Chennai Super Kings team pose with the IPL trophy after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. Sportzpics
-
2/10
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the final at Wankhede. Sportzpics
-
3/10
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan run between the wickets. Twitter: @IPL
-
4/10
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Yusuf Pathan smacks one towards the boundary. Twitter: @IPL
-
5/10
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson hits a brilliant shot. Twitter: @IPL
-
6/10
Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina and Shane Watson in action. Sportzpics
-
7/10
Sunrisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan has a brief chat with captain Kane Williamson as his side struggles to pick up a wicket. Sportzpics
-
8/10
Chennai Super Kings' batsman Shane Watson celebrates his match-winning century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics
-
9/10
Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu hits the winning runs for his team. Sportzpics
-
10/10
Chennai Super Kings players and staff run on the pitch to celebrate their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|3
|
Kolkata
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|4
|
Rajasthan
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|5
|
Mumbai
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|6
|
Bangalore
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|7
|
Punjab
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|8
|
Delhi
|14
|5
|9
|0
|10