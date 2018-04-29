1/7 Chennai Super Kings survive Vijay Shankar's late scare to secure 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils and also climb to the top of the points table with 12 points.Sportzpics

2/7 Faf Du Plessis and Shane Watson set the launchpad for CSK's middle order with 102-run partnership for the first wicket. Sportzpics

3/7 M S Dhoni continued his golden run with the bat, smashing his third half-century of this season. His 22-ball 51 propelled CSK to a formidable 211. Sportzpics

4/7 Shane Watson top-scored for the Super Kings with 78 off just 40 balls, the Aussie hammered seven sixes in his innings. Sportzpics

5/7 Glenn Maxwell celebrates Suresh Raina's wicket after striking off the first ball of his spell clean bowling Raina for 1. Sportzpics

6/7 After losing their openers early in steep chase. Daredevils' hopes were pinned on their captain Shreyas Iyer, but a huge mix up between the wickets with partner Rishabh Pant saw a premature end to his innings. Sportzpics