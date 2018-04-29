First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 30 Apr 30, 2018
CHE Vs DEL
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs
IPL | Match 29 Apr 29, 2018
BLR Vs KOL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. Cricket Photos

Chennai Super Kings batting muscle helps them secure 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils, reclaim top position

FirstCricket Staff, May,01 2018
  • 1/7

    Chennai Super Kings survive Vijay Shankar's late scare to secure 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils and also climb to the top of the points table with 12 points.Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    Faf Du Plessis and Shane Watson set the launchpad for CSK's middle order with 102-run partnership for the first wicket. Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    M S Dhoni continued his golden run with the bat, smashing his third half-century of this season. His 22-ball 51 propelled CSK to a formidable 211. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    Shane Watson top-scored for the Super Kings with 78 off just 40 balls, the Aussie hammered seven sixes in his innings. Sportzpics

  • 5/7

    Glenn Maxwell celebrates Suresh Raina's wicket after striking off the first ball of his spell clean bowling Raina for 1. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    After losing their openers early in steep chase. Daredevils' hopes were pinned on their captain Shreyas Iyer, but a huge mix up between the wickets with partner Rishabh Pant saw a premature end to his innings. Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    The target proved to be too much for Rishabh Pant, who waged a lone battle to get his side close to the target tonking 79 runs off just 45 deliveries. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Rajasthan
 7 3 4 0 6
6
Mumbai
 7 2 5 0 4
7
Bangalore
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Delhi
 8 2 6 0 4

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

Rohit Sharma
opt1
Mayank Markande
opt2
Virat Kohli
opt3
Yuzvendra Chahal
opt4



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all