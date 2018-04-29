Chennai Super Kings batting muscle helps them secure 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils, reclaim top position
Chennai Super Kings survive Vijay Shankar's late scare to secure 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils and also climb to the top of the points table with 12 points.Sportzpics
Faf Du Plessis and Shane Watson set the launchpad for CSK's middle order with 102-run partnership for the first wicket. Sportzpics
M S Dhoni continued his golden run with the bat, smashing his third half-century of this season. His 22-ball 51 propelled CSK to a formidable 211. Sportzpics
Shane Watson top-scored for the Super Kings with 78 off just 40 balls, the Aussie hammered seven sixes in his innings. Sportzpics
Glenn Maxwell celebrates Suresh Raina's wicket after striking off the first ball of his spell clean bowling Raina for 1. Sportzpics
After losing their openers early in steep chase. Daredevils' hopes were pinned on their captain Shreyas Iyer, but a huge mix up between the wickets with partner Rishabh Pant saw a premature end to his innings. Sportzpics
The target proved to be too much for Rishabh Pant, who waged a lone battle to get his side close to the target tonking 79 runs off just 45 deliveries. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|2
|
Hyderabad
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|3
|
Punjab
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|4
|
Kolkata
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|5
|
Rajasthan
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|6
|
Mumbai
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|7
|
Bangalore
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|8
|
Delhi
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
