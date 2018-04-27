First Cricket
Captain Rohit Sharma's classy half-century guides Mumbai Indians to eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings

FirstCricket Staff, Apr,29 2018
  • 1/7

    Hardik Pandya celebrates his team's second win of the season as Mumbai Indians prevailed over Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in Pune. Skipper Rohit Shamra top-scored for his side. Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    Mumbai Indians bowled first and removed the dangerous Shane Watson for only 12 runs. Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina were building a good partnership, but Krunal Pandya came to Mumbai's rescue as he took the wicket of Rayudu. Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    Despite losing Ambati Rayudu for 46, Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina continued the momentum, scoring a classy half-century. He remained unbeaten till the end, making 75 runs from 47 balls. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    MS Dhoni tried to accelerate the scoring but he was dismissed for 26 by Mitchell McClenaghan. In the end, Chennai Super Kings scored 169/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 5/7

    Mumbai Indians openers Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis started the innings on a strong note. Both batsmen shared a good opening stand of 69 runs. Suryakumar departed after scoring 44 from 34 deliveries. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    Evin Lewis took his time in the middle, but once he was settled, he started playing his shots. He deserved a half-century but Dwayne Bravo removed him for 47. Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    The day, however, belonged to Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma. He was outstanding as the captain when Mumbai were bowling and then played a good knock of 56 to seal the match for his side. When the team was in desperate search of a win, their captained delivered the victory in style. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 5 2 0 10
2
Hyderabad
 7 5 2 0 10
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 7 3 4 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Mumbai
 7 2 5 0 4
7
Bangalore
 6 2 4 0 4
8
Delhi
 7 2 5 0 4

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

