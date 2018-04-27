1/7 Hardik Pandya celebrates his team's second win of the season as Mumbai Indians prevailed over Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in Pune. Skipper Rohit Shamra top-scored for his side. Sportzpics

2/7 Mumbai Indians bowled first and removed the dangerous Shane Watson for only 12 runs. Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina were building a good partnership, but Krunal Pandya came to Mumbai's rescue as he took the wicket of Rayudu. Sportzpics

3/7 Despite losing Ambati Rayudu for 46, Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina continued the momentum, scoring a classy half-century. He remained unbeaten till the end, making 75 runs from 47 balls. Sportzpics

4/7 MS Dhoni tried to accelerate the scoring but he was dismissed for 26 by Mitchell McClenaghan. In the end, Chennai Super Kings scored 169/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

5/7 Mumbai Indians openers Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis started the innings on a strong note. Both batsmen shared a good opening stand of 69 runs. Suryakumar departed after scoring 44 from 34 deliveries. Sportzpics

6/7 Evin Lewis took his time in the middle, but once he was settled, he started playing his shots. He deserved a half-century but Dwayne Bravo removed him for 47. Sportzpics