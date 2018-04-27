Captain Rohit Sharma's classy half-century guides Mumbai Indians to eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings
-
1/7
Hardik Pandya celebrates his team's second win of the season as Mumbai Indians prevailed over Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in Pune. Skipper Rohit Shamra top-scored for his side. Sportzpics
-
2/7
Mumbai Indians bowled first and removed the dangerous Shane Watson for only 12 runs. Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina were building a good partnership, but Krunal Pandya came to Mumbai's rescue as he took the wicket of Rayudu. Sportzpics
-
3/7
Despite losing Ambati Rayudu for 46, Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina continued the momentum, scoring a classy half-century. He remained unbeaten till the end, making 75 runs from 47 balls. Sportzpics
-
4/7
MS Dhoni tried to accelerate the scoring but he was dismissed for 26 by Mitchell McClenaghan. In the end, Chennai Super Kings scored 169/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
-
5/7
Mumbai Indians openers Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis started the innings on a strong note. Both batsmen shared a good opening stand of 69 runs. Suryakumar departed after scoring 44 from 34 deliveries. Sportzpics
-
6/7
Evin Lewis took his time in the middle, but once he was settled, he started playing his shots. He deserved a half-century but Dwayne Bravo removed him for 47. Sportzpics
-
7/7
The day, however, belonged to Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma. He was outstanding as the captain when Mumbai were bowling and then played a good knock of 56 to seal the match for his side. When the team was in desperate search of a win, their captained delivered the victory in style. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|2
|
Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|3
|
Punjab
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|4
|
Kolkata
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|5
|
Rajasthan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|
Mumbai
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|7
|
Bangalore
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|8
|
Delhi
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
