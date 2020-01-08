1/8 Captain Virat Kohli (30*) led from the front as the Indian top-order enjoyed a memorable outing in the second T20 against Sri Lanka during their seven-wicket win in Indore. Sportzpics

2/8 With India electing to bowl after winning the toss, Washington Sundar was the first to strike for the hosts as he saw off Avishka Fernando. Sportzpics

3/8 Kusal Perera (34) was the pick of the Lankan batsmen on a day otherwise dominated by India's bowlers. He slammed three sixes during his knock. Sportzpics

4/8 Shardul Thakur finally found back his form thanks to his figures of 3-23, which helped the hosts restrict the visitors to 142/9. Sportzpics

5/8 KL Rahul built an outstanding 71-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan for the opening wicket. Rahul looked threatening for most part, but missed out on a half-century after being dismissed for 45 by Wanindu Hasaranga. Sportzpics

6/8 After seeing off KL Rahul in the 10th over, Wanindu Hasaranga struck again to claim Shikhar Dhawan's wicket in the 12th over. He finished with figures of 2-30. Sportzpics

7/8 Shrteyas Iyer came to bat in at number three, and entertained the fans with a 26-ball knock of 34, which consisted of three fours and one six. Sportzpics