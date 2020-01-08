First Cricket
IRE in WI | 1st ODI Jan 07, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 2nd T20I Jan 07, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 09, 2020
UAE vs NAM
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
IRE in WI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  • 1/8
    Captain Virat Kohli (30*) led from the front as the Indian top-order enjoyed a memorable outing in the second T20 against Sri Lanka during their seven-wicket win in Indore. Sportzpics

  • 2/8
    With India electing to bowl after winning the toss, Washington Sundar was the first to strike for the hosts as he saw off Avishka Fernando. Sportzpics

  • 3/8
    Kusal Perera (34) was the pick of the Lankan batsmen on a day otherwise dominated by India's bowlers. He slammed three sixes during his knock. Sportzpics

  • 4/8
    Shardul Thakur finally found back his form thanks to his figures of 3-23, which helped the hosts restrict the visitors to 142/9. Sportzpics

  • 5/8
    KL Rahul built an outstanding 71-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan for the opening wicket. Rahul looked threatening for most part, but missed out on a half-century after being dismissed for 45 by Wanindu Hasaranga. Sportzpics

  • 6/8
    After seeing off KL Rahul in the 10th over, Wanindu Hasaranga struck again to claim Shikhar Dhawan's wicket in the 12th over. He finished with figures of 2-30. Sportzpics

  • 7/8
    Shrteyas Iyer came to bat in at number three, and entertained the fans with a 26-ball knock of 34, which consisted of three fours and one six. Sportzpics

  • 8/8
    Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are all smiles after completing a seven-wicket win over Lasith Malinga and Co. India take a 1-0 lead, with an opportunity to seal their first series of 2020 in Pune on Friday. Sportzpics

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

