Bowlers, top-order batsmen inspire India to comfortable win over Sri Lanka in second T20I and take series lead
-
1/8
Captain Virat Kohli (30*) led from the front as the Indian top-order enjoyed a memorable outing in the second T20 against Sri Lanka during their seven-wicket win in Indore. Sportzpics
-
2/8
With India electing to bowl after winning the toss, Washington Sundar was the first to strike for the hosts as he saw off Avishka Fernando. Sportzpics
-
3/8
Kusal Perera (34) was the pick of the Lankan batsmen on a day otherwise dominated by India's bowlers. He slammed three sixes during his knock. Sportzpics
-
4/8
Shardul Thakur finally found back his form thanks to his figures of 3-23, which helped the hosts restrict the visitors to 142/9. Sportzpics
-
5/8
KL Rahul built an outstanding 71-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan for the opening wicket. Rahul looked threatening for most part, but missed out on a half-century after being dismissed for 45 by Wanindu Hasaranga. Sportzpics
-
6/8
After seeing off KL Rahul in the 10th over, Wanindu Hasaranga struck again to claim Shikhar Dhawan's wicket in the 12th over. He finished with figures of 2-30. Sportzpics
-
7/8
Shrteyas Iyer came to bat in at number three, and entertained the fans with a 26-ball knock of 34, which consisted of three fours and one six. Sportzpics
-
8/8
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are all smiles after completing a seven-wicket win over Lasith Malinga and Co. India take a 1-0 lead, with an opportunity to seal their first series of 2020 in Pune on Friday. Sportzpics