IPL | Match 39 May 07, 2018
HYD Vs BLR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs
IPL | Match 38 May 06, 2018
PUN Vs RAJ
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Bowlers shine again for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Kane Williamson's side beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs

FirstCricket Staff, May,08 2018
  • 1/7

    What a season Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers have been having. Yet again, the bowlers stepped up to defend a total as the Kane Williamson-led side won their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by five runs. Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    Kane Williamson was the star with the bat again as he played a crucial 56-run knock from 39 balls. Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also played a good knock, contributing 35 runs with the bat as Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up making 146 in 20 overs on a difficult batting track. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    It was a good bowling performance by the Royal Challengers with Mohammed Siraj picking three wickets for just 25 runs in four overs. Sportzpics

  • 5/7

    Bangalore lost Manan Vohra early but Parthiv Patel started the chase on a positive note. But he was also dismissed after scoring 20 runs by Shakib Al Hasan. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli kept the team in the match with a good knock of 39 runs, but once he was dismissed, the task became quite tough for his team. Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    Needing 12 runs from the final over, Royal Challengers Bangalore took the match till the last ball. They need six runs to win the match but Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a yorker to take the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme and seal the match for his team. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 10 8 2 0 16
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 9 6 3 0 12
4
Kolkata
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Mumbai
 10 4 6 0 8
6
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
7
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

