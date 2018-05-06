Bowlers shine again for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Kane Williamson's side beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs
-
1/7
What a season Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers have been having. Yet again, the bowlers stepped up to defend a total as the Kane Williamson-led side won their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by five runs. Sportzpics
-
2/7
Kane Williamson was the star with the bat again as he played a crucial 56-run knock from 39 balls. Sportzpics
-
3/7
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also played a good knock, contributing 35 runs with the bat as Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up making 146 in 20 overs on a difficult batting track. Sportzpics
-
4/7
It was a good bowling performance by the Royal Challengers with Mohammed Siraj picking three wickets for just 25 runs in four overs. Sportzpics
-
5/7
Bangalore lost Manan Vohra early but Parthiv Patel started the chase on a positive note. But he was also dismissed after scoring 20 runs by Shakib Al Hasan. Sportzpics
-
6/7
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli kept the team in the match with a good knock of 39 runs, but once he was dismissed, the task became quite tough for his team. Sportzpics
-
7/7
Needing 12 runs from the final over, Royal Challengers Bangalore took the match till the last ball. They need six runs to win the match but Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a yorker to take the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme and seal the match for his team. Sportzpics
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|10
|8
|2
|0
|16
|2
|
Chennai
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|3
|
Punjab
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|4
|
Kolkata
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|5
|
Mumbai
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|6
|
Bangalore
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|7
|
Delhi
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|8
|
Rajasthan
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
