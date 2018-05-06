1/7 What a season Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers have been having. Yet again, the bowlers stepped up to defend a total as the Kane Williamson-led side won their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by five runs. Sportzpics

2/7 Kane Williamson was the star with the bat again as he played a crucial 56-run knock from 39 balls. Sportzpics

3/7 Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also played a good knock, contributing 35 runs with the bat as Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up making 146 in 20 overs on a difficult batting track. Sportzpics

4/7 It was a good bowling performance by the Royal Challengers with Mohammed Siraj picking three wickets for just 25 runs in four overs. Sportzpics

5/7 Bangalore lost Manan Vohra early but Parthiv Patel started the chase on a positive note. But he was also dismissed after scoring 20 runs by Shakib Al Hasan. Sportzpics

6/7 Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli kept the team in the match with a good knock of 39 runs, but once he was dismissed, the task became quite tough for his team. Sportzpics