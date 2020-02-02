1/6 India completed a 5-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in their backyard in the T20I series. This is the first time India have won a series with such a big margin. AP

2/6 KL Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Series for his batting and wicket-keeping contributions. Not to forget, he was captaining the team on the field in the absence of Rohit Sharma during the second half of the 5th T20I. He scored 224 runs in the series, which is the most a batsman has scored in a bilateral T20 series. AP

3/6 Rohit Sharma, leading in this match, came in to bat No 3 after opener Sanju Sharma fell cheaply for second time in this series. He scored 60 off 41 before retiring hurt due to calf injury. His condition is being assessed currently. Thanks to his knock, India posted 163/3 after the end of 20 overs. AP

4/6 Tim Seifert played the best knock by a New Zealander in the series as he smashed 50 off just 30 balls before being caught off Navdeep Saini. His departure, in fact, opened gates for India. AP

5/6 Just when things were going in favour of New Zealand, stand in captain KL Rahul unleashed Jasprit Bumrah for his second spell and he came back to stop the flow of runs. He picked up wickets of Tim Southee, Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell to dent the Kiwis' chase. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his spell of 3 for 12. AP