IND in NZ | 5th T20I Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
IND in NZ | 4th T20I Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
ENG in SA Feb 04, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
IND in NZ Feb 05, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  • 1/6
    India completed a 5-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in their backyard in the T20I series. This is the first time India have won a series with such a big margin. AP

    India completed a 5-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in their backyard in the T20I series. This is the first time India have won a series with such a big margin. AP

  • 2/6
    KL Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Series for his batting and wicket-keeping contributions. Not to forget, he was captaining the team on the field in the absence of Rohit Sharma during the second half of the 5th T20I. He scored 224 runs in the series, which is the most a batsman has scored in a bilateral T20 series. AP

    KL Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Series for his batting and wicket-keeping contributions. Not to forget, he was captaining the team on the field in the absence of Rohit Sharma during the second half of the 5th T20I. He scored 224 runs in the series, which is the most a batsman has scored in a bilateral T20 series. AP

  • 3/6
    Rohit Sharma, leading in this match, came in to bat No 3 after opener Sanju Sharma fell cheaply for second time in this series. He scored 60 off 41 before retiring hurt due to calf injury. His condition is being assessed currently. Thanks to his knock, India posted 163/3 after the end of 20 overs. AP

    Rohit Sharma, leading in this match, came in to bat No 3 after opener Sanju Sharma fell cheaply for second time in this series. He scored 60 off 41 before retiring hurt due to calf injury. His condition is being assessed currently. Thanks to his knock, India posted 163/3 after the end of 20 overs. AP

  • 4/6
    Tim Seifert played the best knock by a New Zealander in the series as he smashed 50 off just 30 balls before being caught off Navdeep Saini. His departure, in fact, opened gates for India. AP

    Tim Seifert played the best knock by a New Zealander in the series as he smashed 50 off just 30 balls before being caught off Navdeep Saini. His departure, in fact, opened gates for India. AP

  • 5/6
    Just when things were going in favour of New Zealand, stand in captain KL Rahul unleashed Jasprit Bumrah for his second spell and he came back to stop the flow of runs. He picked up wickets of Tim Southee, Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell to dent the Kiwis' chase. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his spell of 3 for 12. AP

    Just when things were going in favour of New Zealand, stand in captain KL Rahul unleashed Jasprit Bumrah for his second spell and he came back to stop the flow of runs. He picked up wickets of Tim Southee, Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell to dent the Kiwis' chase. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his spell of 3 for 12. AP

  • 6/6
    Navdeep Saini bowled like a dream. He picked up the important wickets of Tim Seifert (50 ff 30) and Ross Taylor (53 off 47) just when the doctor ordered to help India's cause. He finished with figures of 2/23. AP

    Navdeep Saini bowled like a dream. He picked up the important wickets of Tim Seifert (50 ff 30) and Ross Taylor (53 off 47) just when the doctor ordered to help India's cause. He finished with figures of 2/23. AP




CRICKET SCORES





Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

