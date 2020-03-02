First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 4 Mar 01, 2020
THA vs MAL
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ACC ER T20 | Match 3 Mar 01, 2020
HK vs NEP
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 03, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
AUS in SA Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  • 1/7
    New Zealand players pose with the Test series trophy after they sealed the same with a seven-wicket win over India in the second Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Monday. AP

    New Zealand players pose with the Test series trophy after they sealed the same with a seven-wicket win over India in the second Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Monday. AP

  • 2/7
    Hanuma Vihari was the first to depart on Day three after he was caught behind by keeper BJ Watling off Tim Southee's delivery. AP

    Hanuma Vihari was the first to depart on Day three after he was caught behind by keeper BJ Watling off Tim Southee's delivery. AP

  • 3/7
    Trent Boult ran riot against the visitors after he scalped four wickets to see the visitors off for 124. The Black Caps were set a target of 132 to win. AP

    Trent Boult ran riot against the visitors after he scalped four wickets to see the visitors off for 124. The Black Caps were set a target of 132 to win. AP

  • 4/7
    Openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham built a 103-run stand with both the batsmen scoring fifties. AP

    Openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham built a 103-run stand with both the batsmen scoring fifties. AP

  • 5/7
    Tom Latham raises his bat after scoring a fifty. AP

    Tom Latham raises his bat after scoring a fifty. AP

  • 6/7
    Jasprit Bumrah remained the most economical bowler in the second innings with an economy rate of 3. He finished with figures of 2/39. AP

    Jasprit Bumrah remained the most economical bowler in the second innings with an economy rate of 3. He finished with figures of 2/39. AP

  • 7/7
    New Zealand and India players shake hands after the conclusion of the second Test. AP

    New Zealand and India players shake hands after the conclusion of the second Test. AP




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all