Bowlers, openers script New Zealand's Test series win after thumping India in second Test at Christchurch
New Zealand players pose with the Test series trophy after they sealed the same with a seven-wicket win over India in the second Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Monday. AP
Hanuma Vihari was the first to depart on Day three after he was caught behind by keeper BJ Watling off Tim Southee's delivery. AP
Trent Boult ran riot against the visitors after he scalped four wickets to see the visitors off for 124. The Black Caps were set a target of 132 to win. AP
Openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham built a 103-run stand with both the batsmen scoring fifties. AP
Tom Latham raises his bat after scoring a fifty. AP
Jasprit Bumrah remained the most economical bowler in the second innings with an economy rate of 3. He finished with figures of 2/39. AP
New Zealand and India players shake hands after the conclusion of the second Test. AP