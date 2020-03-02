1/7 New Zealand players pose with the Test series trophy after they sealed the same with a seven-wicket win over India in the second Test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Monday. AP

2/7 Hanuma Vihari was the first to depart on Day three after he was caught behind by keeper BJ Watling off Tim Southee's delivery. AP

3/7 Trent Boult ran riot against the visitors after he scalped four wickets to see the visitors off for 124. The Black Caps were set a target of 132 to win. AP

4/7 Openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham built a 103-run stand with both the batsmen scoring fifties. AP

5/7 Tom Latham raises his bat after scoring a fifty. AP

6/7 Jasprit Bumrah remained the most economical bowler in the second innings with an economy rate of 3. He finished with figures of 2/39. AP