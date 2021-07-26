India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Highlights Ind vs SL Live Score Updates: Dhawan appears to have collected a blinder in the slips at the start of Chahar’s final over, but the ball’s deflected off Mendis’ thigh, Dharmasena spotting it early and shaking his head. Was an excellent delivery from the young leggie nevertheless. Mandis collects a single off the second ball, and Karunaratne — who had smashed an unbeaten 44 in the previous game — is stumped thanks to some swift glove work by Samson two balls later. New batsman Dananjaya though, swats the ball through extra cover for a boundary — which is also a no-ball — and collects a single in the free hit. Asalanka then collects a single with a sweep, as Sri Lanka win by three wickets to collect some vital World Cup Super League points. India, win the three-match ODI series 2-1!