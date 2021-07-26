Firstcricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads dominant Indian bowling display as visitors trounce Sri Lanka in first T20I

Check out photos from the first T20I between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.

FirstCricket Staff July 26, 2021 16:33:23 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads dominant Indian bowling display as visitors trounce Sri Lanka in first T20I
Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads dominant Indian bowling display as visitors trounce Sri Lanka in first T20I

India sealed a comfortable 38-run win over hosts Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium to take a 1-0 lead. Chasing 165, the Lankans were bundled out for just 126, courtesy a dominant bowling effort from the Indian bowlers. Twitter @BCCI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads dominant Indian bowling display as visitors trounce Sri Lanka in first T20I

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field. They got off to a dream start, with Dushmantha Chameera getting rid of T20I debutant Prithvi Shaw in the very first ball of the match. Twitter @ICC

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads dominant Indian bowling display as visitors trounce Sri Lanka in first T20I

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan (46) helped India recover from the early blow. He forged two 50-plus partnerships during the game, with Sanju Samson for the second and Suryakumar Yadav for the third wicket. Twitter @ICC

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads dominant Indian bowling display as visitors trounce Sri Lanka in first T20I

Suryakumar Yadav (50) played a pivotal role during the Indian innings, as India posted 164/5 in 20 overs. He notched up his second T20I fifty. Twitter @ICC

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads dominant Indian bowling display as visitors trounce Sri Lanka in first T20I

Krunal Pandya got India the early breakthrough, with the dismissal of Lankan opener Minod Bhanuka. Bhanuka was caught by Suryakumar Yadav at cover. Twitter @BCCI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads dominant Indian bowling display as visitors trounce Sri Lanka in first T20I

Sri Lanka seemed to have lost the plot after Ashen Bandara's dismissal in the 13th over, but Charith Asalanka's gritty 44 would go onto give the hosts some hope. Twitter @ICC

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads dominant Indian bowling display as visitors trounce Sri Lanka in first T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the tar of the Indian bowling lineup, picking up four wickets while conceding just 22 runs in 3.3 overs. Twitter @BCCI

Updated Date: July 26, 2021 16:33:23 IST

TAGS:

also read

India vs Sri Lanka: From Prithvi Shaw to Kuldeep Yadav, five Indian players to watch out for in limited-overs tour
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: From Prithvi Shaw to Kuldeep Yadav, five Indian players to watch out for in limited-overs tour

Ahead of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, we take a look at some of the key Indian players to watch out for:

India vs Sri Lanka: All-round visitors thrash Islanders by seven wickets in first ODI; take 1-0 series lead
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: All-round visitors thrash Islanders by seven wickets in first ODI; take 1-0 series lead

On a track that offered slow turn, the inexperienced Sri Lankan batters splurged like millionaires, throwing away one wicket after another but still managed to get 262 for nine, which wasn't going to be enough against India's batting might.

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Fernando shines as hosts win by three wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Fernando shines as hosts win by three wickets

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Highlights Ind vs SL Live Score Updates: Dhawan appears to have collected a blinder in the slips at the start of Chahar’s final over, but the ball’s deflected off Mendis’ thigh, Dharmasena spotting it early and shaking his head. Was an excellent delivery from the young leggie nevertheless. Mandis collects a single off the second ball, and Karunaratne — who had smashed an unbeaten 44 in the previous game — is stumped thanks to some swift glove work by Samson two balls later. New batsman Dananjaya though, swats the ball through extra cover for a boundary — which is also a no-ball — and collects a single in the free hit. Asalanka then collects a single with a sweep, as Sri Lanka win by three wickets to collect some vital World Cup Super League points. India, win the three-match ODI series 2-1!