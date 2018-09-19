First Cricket
SAW in WI | 2nd ODI Sep 19, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
Match Abandoned
INDW in SL | 1st T20I Sep 19, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
Asia Cup Sep 20, 2018
BAN vs AFG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 21, 2018
IND vs BAN
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav's three-for, Rohit Sharma's fifty help India register comfortable win over Pakistan

FirstCricket Staff, Sep,20 2018
  • 1/8

    India completed a convincing eight-wicket win over Pakistan in their second league match against Asia Cup. AFP

  • 2/8

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar (L) provided India early breakthrough dismissing Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman cheaply. AFP

  • 3/8

    After losing the openers early Pakistan's middle order batsmen Shoaib Malik (R) and Babar Azam rebuild their team's innings with an 82-run stand. AFP

  • 4/8

    Ambati Rayudu (not in the photograph) got rid of Shoaib Malik with a direct-hit for 43. AFP

  • 5/8

    Hardik Pandya suffered an acute lower back injury while bowling his fifth over. The all-rounder was stretched off the field. AFP

  • 6/8

    Kedar Jadhav bowled in the middle overs, outsmarting three Pakistan batsmen and ending with career best figures of three wickets for 23 runs. AFP

  • 7/8

    Chasing a modest total India captain Rohit Sharma slammed a dazzling half-century that set the tone for the chase. AFP

  • 8/8

    After raising his fifty, Rohit was outfoxed by a googly off Shadab Khan first delivery of the match, but the wicket came a little too late as India were well on course to win the match. AFP




