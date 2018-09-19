1/8 India completed a convincing eight-wicket win over Pakistan in their second league match against Asia Cup. AFP

2/8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (L) provided India early breakthrough dismissing Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman cheaply. AFP

3/8 After losing the openers early Pakistan's middle order batsmen Shoaib Malik (R) and Babar Azam rebuild their team's innings with an 82-run stand. AFP

4/8 Ambati Rayudu (not in the photograph) got rid of Shoaib Malik with a direct-hit for 43. AFP

5/8 Hardik Pandya suffered an acute lower back injury while bowling his fifth over. The all-rounder was stretched off the field. AFP

6/8 Kedar Jadhav bowled in the middle overs, outsmarting three Pakistan batsmen and ending with career best figures of three wickets for 23 runs. AFP

7/8 Chasing a modest total India captain Rohit Sharma slammed a dazzling half-century that set the tone for the chase. AFP