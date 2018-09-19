Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav's three-for, Rohit Sharma's fifty help India register comfortable win over Pakistan
India completed a convincing eight-wicket win over Pakistan in their second league match against Asia Cup. AFP
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (L) provided India early breakthrough dismissing Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman cheaply. AFP
After losing the openers early Pakistan's middle order batsmen Shoaib Malik (R) and Babar Azam rebuild their team's innings with an 82-run stand. AFP
Ambati Rayudu (not in the photograph) got rid of Shoaib Malik with a direct-hit for 43. AFP
Hardik Pandya suffered an acute lower back injury while bowling his fifth over. The all-rounder was stretched off the field. AFP
Kedar Jadhav bowled in the middle overs, outsmarting three Pakistan batsmen and ending with career best figures of three wickets for 23 runs. AFP
Chasing a modest total India captain Rohit Sharma slammed a dazzling half-century that set the tone for the chase. AFP
-
After raising his fifty, Rohit was outfoxed by a googly off Shadab Khan first delivery of the match, but the wicket came a little too late as India were well on course to win the match. AFP