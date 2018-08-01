Ben Stokes' raging spell douses Virat Kohli's bravado, propelling England to victory in Edgbaston Test
England won an enthralling contest at Edgbaston, trumping India by 31 runs on fourth day of the first Test, take 1-0 lead in 5-match Test series. Reuters
Virat Kohli's dismissal came as a knockout punch for India as he fell when India need 53 runs to win the Test. AP
Veteran pacer Jimmy Anderson started the proceedings for England removing Dinesh Karthik in the first over of fourth day's play. AP
Kohli along with Hardik Pandya added 29 runs for the 8th wicket stand and kept India's hopes alive. AP
Soon after Kohli went his second 50+ score in the Test, Ben Stokes trapped the Indian captain (even DRS didn't come to Kohli's rescue) to bring the home side back into the Test. AP
Stokes continued his fiery spell in the morning session to rip through India's tail, bagging four wickets in the innings and bowling his side to win.Reuters
After Kohli's wicket, hopes were pinned on Hardik Pandya, who eventually became the last man to be dismissed after he edged it to first slip. Reuters
Playing just his second Test, Sam Curran was named the Player of the Match for his five wickets in the match and counter-attacking 63 lower down the order, which turned out to be the decisive in the match. Reuters