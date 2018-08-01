First Cricket
NEP in NED | 2nd ODI Aug 03, 2018
NED Vs NEP
Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
NEP in NED | 1st ODI Aug 01, 2018
NED Vs NEP
Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Ben Stokes' raging spell douses Virat Kohli's bravado, propelling England to victory in Edgbaston Test

FirstCricket Staff, Aug,04 2018
  • 1/8

    England won an enthralling contest at Edgbaston, trumping India by 31 runs on fourth day of the first Test, take 1-0 lead in 5-match Test series. Reuters

  • 2/8

    Virat Kohli's dismissal came as a knockout punch for India as he fell when India need 53 runs to win the Test. AP

  • 3/8

    Veteran pacer Jimmy Anderson started the proceedings for England removing Dinesh Karthik in the first over of fourth day's play. AP

  • 4/8

    Kohli along with Hardik Pandya added 29 runs for the 8th wicket stand and kept India's hopes alive. AP

  • 5/8

    Soon after Kohli went his second 50+ score in the Test, Ben Stokes trapped the Indian captain (even DRS didn't come to Kohli's rescue) to bring the home side back into the Test. AP

  • 6/8

    Stokes continued his fiery spell in the morning session to rip through India's tail, bagging four wickets in the innings and bowling his side to win.Reuters

  • 7/8

    After Kohli's wicket, hopes were pinned on Hardik Pandya, who eventually became the last man to be dismissed after he edged it to first slip. Reuters

  • 8/8

    Playing just his second Test, Sam Curran was named the Player of the Match for his five wickets in the match and counter-attacking 63 lower down the order, which turned out to be the decisive in the match. Reuters




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

