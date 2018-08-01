1/8 England won an enthralling contest at Edgbaston, trumping India by 31 runs on fourth day of the first Test, take 1-0 lead in 5-match Test series. Reuters

2/8 Virat Kohli's dismissal came as a knockout punch for India as he fell when India need 53 runs to win the Test. AP

3/8 Veteran pacer Jimmy Anderson started the proceedings for England removing Dinesh Karthik in the first over of fourth day's play. AP

4/8 Kohli along with Hardik Pandya added 29 runs for the 8th wicket stand and kept India's hopes alive. AP

5/8 Soon after Kohli went his second 50+ score in the Test, Ben Stokes trapped the Indian captain (even DRS didn't come to Kohli's rescue) to bring the home side back into the Test. AP

6/8 Stokes continued his fiery spell in the morning session to rip through India's tail, bagging four wickets in the innings and bowling his side to win.Reuters

7/8 After Kohli's wicket, hopes were pinned on Hardik Pandya, who eventually became the last man to be dismissed after he edged it to first slip. Reuters