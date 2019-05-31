First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
  • 1/8
    England's Ben Stokes starred in the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday as they thrashed South Africa by 104 runs. Apart from a spectacular one-handed catch, Stokes played a knock of 89 runs and had figures of 2-12. Reuters

    England's Ben Stokes starred in the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday as they thrashed South Africa by 104 runs. Apart from a spectacular one-handed catch, Stokes played a knock of 89 runs and had figures of 2-12. Reuters

  • 2/8
    Imran Tahir struck in the very first over for South Africa as he saw off Jonny Bairstow in the second ball of the match. Bairstow departed for a golden duck as the hosts got off to a horrific start. Reuters

    Imran Tahir struck in the very first over for South Africa as he saw off Jonny Bairstow in the second ball of the match. Bairstow departed for a golden duck as the hosts got off to a horrific start. Reuters

  • 3/8
    Joe Root (Left) and Jason Roy (Right) brought England back in the game after the duo put up a 106-run stand for the second wicket. Reuters

    Joe Root (Left) and Jason Roy (Right) brought England back in the game after the duo put up a 106-run stand for the second wicket. Reuters

  • 4/8
    After losing Jason Roy, captain Eoin Morgan (In picture) scored 57 runs as he ensured that England still had a chance to post a challenging total. He hit four fours and three sixes in his 60-ball knock. Reuters

    After losing Jason Roy, captain Eoin Morgan (In picture) scored 57 runs as he ensured that England still had a chance to post a challenging total. He hit four fours and three sixes in his 60-ball knock. Reuters

  • 5/8
    Lungi Ngidi celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler. He also picked wickets of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali. Ngidi's figures of 3-66, however, went in vain. Reuters

    Lungi Ngidi celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler. He also picked wickets of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali. Ngidi's figures of 3-66, however, went in vain. Reuters

  • 6/8
    Quinton de Kock top-scored for South Africa in their run-chase with 68 runs. He was involved in an 85-run stand with Rassie van der Dussen for the fourth wicket. Reuters

    Quinton de Kock top-scored for South Africa in their run-chase with 68 runs. He was involved in an 85-run stand with Rassie van der Dussen for the fourth wicket. Reuters

  • 7/8
    England's Jofra Archer continued to impress with figures of 3/27. He picked wickets of Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen. Reuters

    England's Jofra Archer continued to impress with figures of 3/27. He picked wickets of Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen. Reuters

  • 8/8
    Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a spectacular catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo. While Phehlukwayo played a slog sweep, Stokes, at mid-wicket, put up a flying effort to complete the one-handed stunner. Reuters

    Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a spectacular catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo. While Phehlukwayo played a slog sweep, Stokes, at mid-wicket, put up a flying effort to complete the one-handed stunner. Reuters




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all