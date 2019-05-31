1/8 England's Ben Stokes starred in the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday as they thrashed South Africa by 104 runs. Apart from a spectacular one-handed catch, Stokes played a knock of 89 runs and had figures of 2-12. Reuters

2/8 Imran Tahir struck in the very first over for South Africa as he saw off Jonny Bairstow in the second ball of the match. Bairstow departed for a golden duck as the hosts got off to a horrific start. Reuters

3/8 Joe Root (Left) and Jason Roy (Right) brought England back in the game after the duo put up a 106-run stand for the second wicket. Reuters

4/8 After losing Jason Roy, captain Eoin Morgan (In picture) scored 57 runs as he ensured that England still had a chance to post a challenging total. He hit four fours and three sixes in his 60-ball knock. Reuters

5/8 Lungi Ngidi celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler. He also picked wickets of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali. Ngidi's figures of 3-66, however, went in vain. Reuters

6/8 Quinton de Kock top-scored for South Africa in their run-chase with 68 runs. He was involved in an 85-run stand with Rassie van der Dussen for the fourth wicket. Reuters

7/8 England's Jofra Archer continued to impress with figures of 3/27. He picked wickets of Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen. Reuters