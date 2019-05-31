Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer star as England beat South Africa in ICC Cricket World Cup opener
England's Ben Stokes starred in the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday as they thrashed South Africa by 104 runs. Apart from a spectacular one-handed catch, Stokes played a knock of 89 runs and had figures of 2-12. Reuters
Imran Tahir struck in the very first over for South Africa as he saw off Jonny Bairstow in the second ball of the match. Bairstow departed for a golden duck as the hosts got off to a horrific start. Reuters
Joe Root (Left) and Jason Roy (Right) brought England back in the game after the duo put up a 106-run stand for the second wicket. Reuters
After losing Jason Roy, captain Eoin Morgan (In picture) scored 57 runs as he ensured that England still had a chance to post a challenging total. He hit four fours and three sixes in his 60-ball knock. Reuters
Lungi Ngidi celebrates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler. He also picked wickets of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali. Ngidi's figures of 3-66, however, went in vain. Reuters
Quinton de Kock top-scored for South Africa in their run-chase with 68 runs. He was involved in an 85-run stand with Rassie van der Dussen for the fourth wicket. Reuters
England's Jofra Archer continued to impress with figures of 3/27. He picked wickets of Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen. Reuters
Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a spectacular catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo. While Phehlukwayo played a slog sweep, Stokes, at mid-wicket, put up a flying effort to complete the one-handed stunner. Reuters
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0