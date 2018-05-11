1/8 Kolkata Knight Riders were back to winning ways on Saturdayafter they beat Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs. Batting first, Kolkata scored 245/6 while the Punjab could muster up 214/8 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

2/8 Kings XI Punjab won the toss and they elected to field first. Sunil Narine opened the batting for Kolkata and played a blinder for his team. He made 75 from from just 36 balls, smashing nine fours and four sixes. Sportzpics

3/8 Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik continued the power-hitting after Sunil Narine's fall. He scored 50 from 23 balls as Kolkata posted a huge total. Sportzpics

4/8 KL Rahul has been having a dream season and he made most of his good form on Saturday as well. In just 29 balls, he scored 66 runs, but after his dismissal, Kings XI Punjab found the chase tough and lost the match. Sportzpics

5/8 In the other match on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore comfortably beat Delhi Daredevils to stay in the hunt for playoff spot. Meanwhile, Delhi Daredevils cannot make it into top four after Saturday's defeat. Sportzpics

6/8 Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and made Delhi to bat first. The openers once again failed to make an impact but Rishabh Pant, Delhi's in-form players, stepped up and played a good knock. He scored 61 from 34 balls as Delhi Daredevils made 181/4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

7/8 It took some time coming but Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers finally shared a good partnership in this season. Captain Kohli was looking sublime during his stay in the middle until he was dismissed for 70 runs from 40 balls. Sportzpics