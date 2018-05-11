First Cricket
IPL | Match 45 May 12, 2018
DEL Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 44 May 12, 2018
PUN Vs KOL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Batsmen power KKR to victory against KXIP; Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers shine as RCB overcome DD challenge

FirstCricket Staff, May,13 2018
    Kolkata Knight Riders were back to winning ways on Saturdayafter they beat Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs. Batting first, Kolkata scored 245/6 while the Punjab could muster up 214/8 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Kings XI Punjab won the toss and they elected to field first. Sunil Narine opened the batting for Kolkata and played a blinder for his team. He made 75 from from just 36 balls, smashing nine fours and four sixes. Sportzpics

    Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik continued the power-hitting after Sunil Narine's fall. He scored 50 from 23 balls as Kolkata posted a huge total. Sportzpics

    KL Rahul has been having a dream season and he made most of his good form on Saturday as well. In just 29 balls, he scored 66 runs, but after his dismissal, Kings XI Punjab found the chase tough and lost the match. Sportzpics

    In the other match on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore comfortably beat Delhi Daredevils to stay in the hunt for playoff spot. Meanwhile, Delhi Daredevils cannot make it into top four after Saturday's defeat. Sportzpics

    Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and made Delhi to bat first. The openers once again failed to make an impact but Rishabh Pant, Delhi's in-form players, stepped up and played a good knock. He scored 61 from 34 balls as Delhi Daredevils made 181/4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

    It took some time coming but Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers finally shared a good partnership in this season. Captain Kohli was looking sublime during his stay in the middle until he was dismissed for 70 runs from 40 balls. Sportzpics

    After Virat Kohli's dismissal, AB de Villiers continued the momentum and helped his team cross the line with an over to spare. He remained unbeaten on 72. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Punjab
 11 6 5 0 12
4
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6
CRICKET SCORES


