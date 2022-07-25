Firstcricket

Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson shine in India's series-clinching ODI win in West Indies

Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer were among the runs in India's successful 312 run chase against the West Indies.

FirstCricket Staff July 25, 2022 09:25:30 IST
Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson shine in India's series-clinching ODI win in West Indies

Axar Patel smashed a 35-ball 64 not out, including the winning six, to secure a series-clinching two-wicket win for India with two balls to spare against the West Indies in Port of Spain on Sunday. AP

Axar Patel Shreyas Iyer Sanju Samson shine in Indias seriesclinching ODI win in West Indies

Axar Patel smashed a 35-ball 64 not out, including the winning six, to secure a series-clinching two-wicket win for India with two balls to spare against the West Indies in Port of Spain on Sunday. AP

Axar Patel Shreyas Iyer Sanju Samson shine in Indias seriesclinching ODI win in West Indies

Besides Axar Patel's fantastic knock at the death, there were runs from the middle order. Shreyas Iyer scored 63 runs from 71 balls with four fours and a six. AFP

Axar Patel Shreyas Iyer Sanju Samson shine in Indias seriesclinching ODI win in West Indies

Later, Sanju Samson added 54 runs from 51 balls to India's tally. The Iyer and Samson pairing put together 99 runs for the fourth wicket to take the game from West Indies' grasp. AFP

Axar Patel Shreyas Iyer Sanju Samson shine in Indias seriesclinching ODI win in West Indies

West Indies won the toss and chose to bat at Queen’s Park Oval, reaching 311/6 thanks to Shai Hope’s 135-ball 115 — with eight fours and three sixes. Hope was playing his 100th ODI match. AP

Axar Patel Shreyas Iyer Sanju Samson shine in Indias seriesclinching ODI win in West Indies

Also among the runs was Nicholas Pooran who scored 74 runs from 77 balls while plundering six sixes. Pooran and Hope put together 117 runs. AFP

Axar Patel Shreyas Iyer Sanju Samson shine in Indias seriesclinching ODI win in West Indies

For India, Shardul Thakur was the pick among the bowlers. He latched on to three wickets - accounting for Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell. AFP

Updated Date: July 25, 2022 09:25:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: IND vs WI head-to-head records and stats
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: IND vs WI head-to-head records and stats

Last time India played West Indies in a 50-over match, India dominated the Windies. The Men in Blue whitewashed the Islanders 3-0 in front of home crowd.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Dream 11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squads
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Dream 11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squads

Shikhar Dhawan has been given the responsibility of leading the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

India vs West Indies: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming — All You Need To Know
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming — All You Need To Know

India Tour of West Indies 2022: Full Squads, Fixtures, Schedule, Live Telecast Information, And All You Need To Know.