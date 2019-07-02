1/6 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando scored a century on Monday as he guided his team to a 23-run win over West Indies in an ICC cricket World Cup match agaibst West Indies in durham's Chester-le-Street. Reuters

2/6 Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. AP

3/6 Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera celebrates after scoring a half-century. He played a knock of 64 runs. AP

4/6 Chris Gayle walks back after being dismissed for 35. AP

5/6 West Indies' Nicholas Pooran impressed with a knock of 118 off 103 balls. His knock, which eventually went in vain, consisted of 11 fours and four sixes. AP