Avishka Ferndando's maiden ODI century overshadows Nicholas Pooran's ton as Sri Lanka beat West Indies in World Cup encounter
-
1/6
Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando scored a century on Monday as he guided his team to a 23-run win over West Indies in an ICC cricket World Cup match agaibst West Indies in durham's Chester-le-Street. Reuters
-
2/6
Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. AP
-
3/6
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera celebrates after scoring a half-century. He played a knock of 64 runs. AP
-
4/6
Chris Gayle walks back after being dismissed for 35. AP
-
5/6
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran impressed with a knock of 118 off 103 balls. His knock, which eventually went in vain, consisted of 11 fours and four sixes. AP
-
6/6
Lasith Malinga celebrates after dismissing West Indies captain Jason Holder. The West Indies remained with just one win after they completed eight games. Reuters
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|England
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|Sri Lanka
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
Loading...