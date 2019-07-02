First Cricket
ZIM in IRE | 1st ODI Jul 01, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  • 1/6
    Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando scored a century on Monday as he guided his team to a 23-run win over West Indies in an ICC cricket World Cup match agaibst West Indies in durham's Chester-le-Street. Reuters

  • 2/6
    Jason Holder celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. AP

  • 3/6
    Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera celebrates after scoring a half-century. He played a knock of 64 runs. AP

  • 4/6
    Chris Gayle walks back after being dismissed for 35. AP

  • 5/6
    West Indies' Nicholas Pooran impressed with a knock of 118 off 103 balls. His knock, which eventually went in vain, consisted of 11 fours and four sixes. AP

  • 6/6
    Lasith Malinga celebrates after dismissing West Indies captain Jason Holder. The West Indies remained with just one win after they completed eight games. Reuters

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

