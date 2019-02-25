1/6 Australia pull off a three-wicket victory of the final delivery to edge India out in first T20I against India. AP

2/6 KL Rahul set the tone for India by scoring a brisk half-century, his first in 13 international games across formats. AP

3/6 Indian innings faltered after a 55-run stand between Virat Kohli and Rahul was broken, as the hosts went from 69/1 to 100/6. AP

4/6 Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the Australian bowlers, claiming three crucial wickets for 26 runs off his four overs to restrict India to a modest 126. AP

5/6 Jasprit Bumrah brought his A game to make the task difficult for Australia. He claimed three wickets for just 16 runs off his four overs. Bumrah left Umesh Yadav with 14 runs to defend in the final over of the chase with Australia crossing the line off the last ball. AP