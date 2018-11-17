Australia draw first blood in three-match T20I series with narrow win over India
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis held his nerve in the final over to defend 13 runs at The Gabba, helping the hosts draw first blood in three-match T20I series against India. AP
Kuldeep Yadav again weaved his magic with the ball, bagging two key wickets and kept the run flow in check. AFP
Glenn Maxwell's whirlwind knock off 46 off 24 balls gave Australian innings the impetus it required after a brief wobble in the middle overs. AP
Rain halted play in Brisbane during Australia's innings, the time lost let to reducing the 20-over contest to a 17-over affair with the result determined by the DLS method. AP
Virat Kohli fell with the asking rate climbing over 11 runs an over. The Indian captain was caught for 4 off leg spinner Adam Zampa's bowling. AP
Krunal Pandya had a rough day at work. He was smashed for 55 runs in his four overs and could muster only 2 runs with the bat. AFP