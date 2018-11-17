1/6 Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis held his nerve in the final over to defend 13 runs at The Gabba, helping the hosts draw first blood in three-match T20I series against India. AP

2/6 Kuldeep Yadav again weaved his magic with the ball, bagging two key wickets and kept the run flow in check. AFP

3/6 Glenn Maxwell's whirlwind knock off 46 off 24 balls gave Australian innings the impetus it required after a brief wobble in the middle overs. AP

4/6 Rain halted play in Brisbane during Australia's innings, the time lost let to reducing the 20-over contest to a 17-over affair with the result determined by the DLS method. AP

5/6 Virat Kohli fell with the asking rate climbing over 11 runs an over. The Indian captain was caught for 4 off leg spinner Adam Zampa's bowling. AP