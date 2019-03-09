1/7 Australia displayed a professional performance with both bat and ball to beat India in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi by 32 runs and make it 2-1 in the five-match series. AFP

2/7 Batting first, Australia openers Usman Khawaja (left) and Aaron Finch put on 193 runs for the first wicket, providing a strong base for other batsmen to follow. Finch made 93 before he got out. AFP

3/7 After Aaron Finch departed, Usman Khawaja continued his stroke-making and reached his maiden ODI hundred. He ended up with 104 made off 113 balls. AFP

4/7 Glenn Maxwell played another handy innings for Australia, scoring a quick 31-ball 47, including three sixes and three fours. Australia posted 313 on the board. AFP

5/7 Chasing 314 to win, India were soon 27/3. Virat Kohli yet again showed why he is a different class altogether. He mastered his way to a 123 made off 95 balls but consistently lost out of partners at the other end and was not able to take India home. AFP

6/7 Local boy MS Dhoni could not make merry on his home ground as he fell against the guile of Adam Zampa for just 26 made off 42 balls. AFP