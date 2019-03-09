First Cricket
ENG in WI | 2nd T20I Mar 09, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 137 runs
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Mar 08, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 32 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
SL in SA Mar 10, 2019
SA vs SL
Kingsmead, Durban
  • 1/7
    Australia displayed a professional performance with both bat and ball to beat India in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi by 32 runs and make it 2-1 in the five-match series. AFP

  • 2/7
    Batting first, Australia openers Usman Khawaja (left) and Aaron Finch put on 193 runs for the first wicket, providing a strong base for other batsmen to follow. Finch made 93 before he got out. AFP

  • 3/7
    After Aaron Finch departed, Usman Khawaja continued his stroke-making and reached his maiden ODI hundred. He ended up with 104 made off 113 balls. AFP

  • 4/7
    Glenn Maxwell played another handy innings for Australia, scoring a quick 31-ball 47, including three sixes and three fours. Australia posted 313 on the board. AFP

  • 5/7
    Chasing 314 to win, India were soon 27/3. Virat Kohli yet again showed why he is a different class altogether. He mastered his way to a 123 made off 95 balls but consistently lost out of partners at the other end and was not able to take India home. AFP

  • 6/7
    Local boy MS Dhoni could not make merry on his home ground as he fell against the guile of Adam Zampa for just 26 made off 42 balls. AFP

  • 7/7
    Adam Zampa showed once again his importance in the team. He removed in-form players like MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav before getting a well-settled Virat Kohli out. It was the Indian captain's wicket which turned the game on its face. AFP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8357 123
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5673 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4435 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

