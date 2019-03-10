First Cricket
AUS in IND | 4th ODI Mar 10, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 4 wickets
SL in SA | 3rd ODI Mar 10, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
ENG in WI Mar 11, 2019
WI vs ENG
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
AUS in IND Mar 13, 2019
IND vs AUS
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
    Australia pulled off their biggest ODI chase (359-6) to square the series 2-2, beating India by four wickets in Mohali. AP

    Explosive batsman Ashton Turner was named in the XI only after Marcus Stoinis pulled up an injury before the fourth ODI. Playing only his second ODI, Turner's whirlwind knock of 84 off 43 balls turned decisive. AFP

    Coming to the crease at 12 for 2, Peter Handscomb, stitched a pivotal 192-run stand with opener Usman Khawaja before he brought up his maiden ODI hundred. AP

    Opener Shikhar Dhawan raced past his 16th ODI century on his way to his career best score. AP

    Fast bowler Pat Cummins grabbed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul in the fourth ODI. AP

    After string of low scores Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan racked up 193 runs for the opening wicket before the former was out caught for 95. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8456 121
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5927 112
5 Australia 4780 102
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

