1/6 Australia pulled off their biggest ODI chase (359-6) to square the series 2-2, beating India by four wickets in Mohali. AP

2/6 Explosive batsman Ashton Turner was named in the XI only after Marcus Stoinis pulled up an injury before the fourth ODI. Playing only his second ODI, Turner's whirlwind knock of 84 off 43 balls turned decisive. AFP

3/6 Coming to the crease at 12 for 2, Peter Handscomb, stitched a pivotal 192-run stand with opener Usman Khawaja before he brought up his maiden ODI hundred. AP

4/6 Opener Shikhar Dhawan raced past his 16th ODI century on his way to his career best score. AP

5/6 Fast bowler Pat Cummins grabbed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul in the fourth ODI. AP