First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 3 Mar 24, 2019
MUM Vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
SL in SA | 3rd T20I Mar 24, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
IPL Mar 25, 2019
RR vs KXIP
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Mar 26, 2019
DC vs CSK
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  • 1/12
    Andre Russell slammed 49 off 19 as Kolkata Knight Riders scored an improbable 53 runs in last three overs to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the first match of the sides in IPL 2019. Sportszpics

    Andre Russell slammed 49 off 19 as Kolkata Knight Riders scored an improbable 53 runs in last three overs to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the first match of the sides in IPL 2019. Sportszpics

  • 2/12
    David Warner made the best possible return to IPL after missing out the last season due to ball-tampering ban as he scored 85 off 53 balls to help SRh amass 181/3 after batting first against KKR. Sportzpics

    David Warner made the best possible return to IPL after missing out the last season due to ball-tampering ban as he scored 85 off 53 balls to help SRh amass 181/3 after batting first against KKR. Sportzpics

  • 3/12
    Johny Bairstow on his IPL debut scored 39 off 35 as he provided SRH the perfect platform for a massive total opening the batting with David Warner. Sportzpics

    Johny Bairstow on his IPL debut scored 39 off 35 as he provided SRH the perfect platform for a massive total opening the batting with David Warner. Sportzpics

  • 4/12
    Chasing a big total, KKR's Nitish Rana provided his side the perfect start as the opener scored 68 off 47 balls to take the pressure off the middle-order. Sportzpics

    Chasing a big total, KKR's Nitish Rana provided his side the perfect start as the opener scored 68 off 47 balls to take the pressure off the middle-order. Sportzpics

  • 5/12
    The KKR-SRH match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was also halted for 12 minutes during Hyderabad's batting due to power outage. The break helped SRH turn the match in their favour as Rana fell immediately after resumption of the game. Sportzpics

    The KKR-SRH match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was also halted for 12 minutes during Hyderabad's batting due to power outage. The break helped SRH turn the match in their favour as Rana fell immediately after resumption of the game. Sportzpics

  • 6/12
    KKR, however, prevailed over SRH due to some terrific power-hitting in death overs by Shubham Gill and Andr Russell. While Russell made the bulk of runs, Gill slammed two sixes in the final over to lead the Kolkata franchise to victory. Sportzpics

    KKR, however, prevailed over SRH due to some terrific power-hitting in death overs by Shubham Gill and Andr Russell. While Russell made the bulk of runs, Gill slammed two sixes in the final over to lead the Kolkata franchise to victory. Sportzpics

  • 7/12
    Shikhar Dhawan scored 43 off 36 on his return for Delhi as the national capital franchise made a good start against Mumbai Indians despite DC losing two wickets early on. Sportzpics

    Shikhar Dhawan scored 43 off 36 on his return for Delhi as the national capital franchise made a good start against Mumbai Indians despite DC losing two wickets early on. Sportzpics

  • 8/12
    Rishabh Pant was the star of the match as he brought his best game forward scoring 78 off 27 to help DC score 213/6 against MI. Pant slammed seven sixes and seven fours during his whirlwind innings. Sportzpics

    Rishabh Pant was the star of the match as he brought his best game forward scoring 78 off 27 to help DC score 213/6 against MI. Pant slammed seven sixes and seven fours during his whirlwind innings. Sportzpics

  • 9/12
    Mitchell McGlenagahan was the pick of the bowlers for MI in their opening game. The Kiwi pacer returned with figures of 40/4 in his four overs despite some brutal assault by Pant and Co. Sportzpics

    Mitchell McGlenagahan was the pick of the bowlers for MI in their opening game. The Kiwi pacer returned with figures of 40/4 in his four overs despite some brutal assault by Pant and Co. Sportzpics

  • 10/12
    Yuvraj Singh lit up Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as he slammed 53 off 35 to keep MI in the chase for long despite not getting required support from other batsmen. He also answered a lot of critics with his sublime knock. Sportzpics

    Yuvraj Singh lit up Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as he slammed 53 off 35 to keep MI in the chase for long despite not getting required support from other batsmen. He also answered a lot of critics with his sublime knock. Sportzpics

  • 11/12
    Krunal Pandya slammed 32 off 15 balls to provide some late push to MI's chase but his innings eventually proved to be ineffective as DC registered a 37-run win. Sportzpics

    Krunal Pandya slammed 32 off 15 balls to provide some late push to MI's chase but his innings eventually proved to be ineffective as DC registered a 37-run win. Sportzpics

  • 12/12
    Apart from Yuvraj, another veteran who impressed with his performance on the night was Ishant Sharma. The tall pacer took two wickets for 34 as DC made a winning start to their season. Sportzpics

    Apart from Yuvraj, another veteran who impressed with his performance on the night was Ishant Sharma. The tall pacer took two wickets for 34 as DC made a winning start to their season. Sportzpics





fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all