1/7 Yet another thrilling contest where Chennai Super Kings got better of their opponent. This time, it was against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Chennai side chased down the target of 206 in 19.4 overs. Sportzpics

2/7 MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Bangalore side, playing in their home, got off to a bad start as they lost skipper Virat Kohli cheaply. Sportzpics

3/7 South Africa teammates Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers shared a brilliant second-wicket partnership of 103 runs, De Kock scored 53 runs from just 37 balls. Sportzpics

4/7 AB de Villiers continued his good form in the IPL as he played a 68-run knock in just 38 balls, which included eight sixes. RCB ended up making 205/8 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

5/7 Despite the dismissal of Shane Watson for seven runs, his opening partner Ambati Rayudu played a blinder. He made 82 runs in 53 balls to help Chennai stay in the match. Sportzpics

6/7 Unesh Yadav bowled terrific spell for his side, where he gave away just 23 runs in his four over, picking the crucial wicket of Suresh Raina. Sportzpics