IPL | Match 24 Apr 25, 2018
BLR Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 23 Apr 24, 2018
MUM Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni share 100-run stand to help Chennai Super Kings clinch thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore

FirstCricket Staff, Apr,26 2018
  • 1/7

    Yet another thrilling contest where Chennai Super Kings got better of their opponent. This time, it was against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Chennai side chased down the target of 206 in 19.4 overs. Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Bangalore side, playing in their home, got off to a bad start as they lost skipper Virat Kohli cheaply. Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    South Africa teammates Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers shared a brilliant second-wicket partnership of 103 runs, De Kock scored 53 runs from just 37 balls. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    AB de Villiers continued his good form in the IPL as he played a 68-run knock in just 38 balls, which included eight sixes. RCB ended up making 205/8 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 5/7

    Despite the dismissal of Shane Watson for seven runs, his opening partner Ambati Rayudu played a blinder. He made 82 runs in 53 balls to help Chennai stay in the match. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    Unesh Yadav bowled terrific spell for his side, where he gave away just 23 runs in his four over, picking the crucial wicket of Suresh Raina. Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    With MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu at the crease, things only became difficult for Bangalore. Both players shared 101-run partnership as Dhoni clinched the match in the final over with a six. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Punjab
 6 5 1 0 10
3
Hyderabad
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 6 2 4 0 4
7
Mumbai
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

