1/10 Alzarri Joseph took 6/12, the best bowling figures in the history of IPL, on his debut to help Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs. Sportzpics

2/10 Bowling first, SRH bowlers did well to restrict MI to 136/7 in 20 overs. Mohammad Nabi continued his good form as he returned with bowling figures of 1/13 in four overs. Sportzpics

3/10 Pacer Siddarth Kaul was the pick of the bowlers for SRH as he picked 2/34 in four overs. Sportzpics

4/10 Despite the top and middle order failures, Kieron Pollard smacked 46 off 26 to help MI reach a respectable total. Sportzpics

5/10 MI bowlers were on song in Hyderabad. While Joseph took six wickets, Rahul Chahar picked two and Jason Behrendorff and Jasprit Bumrah scalped a wicket each in MI's victory. Sportzpics

6/10 Faf Du Plessis slammed 54 off 38 in his first match of IPL 2019 to solve opening woes of CSK against KXIP. Sportzpics

7/10 Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin and captain of KXIP shone with the ball at Chennai with figures of 3/23 to restrict CSK from attaining a massive total. Sportzpics

8/10 MS Dhoni's 37 off 23 and some massive sixes in the death helped CSK reach 160/3 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

9/10 Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul made 67 and 55 each but failed to shift gears midway through the innings as KXIP only managed 138/5 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics