Alzarri Joseph makes dream debut in MI's sensational win over SRH; CSK beat KXIP in Saturday double-header
1/10
Alzarri Joseph took 6/12, the best bowling figures in the history of IPL, on his debut to help Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs. Sportzpics
2/10
Bowling first, SRH bowlers did well to restrict MI to 136/7 in 20 overs. Mohammad Nabi continued his good form as he returned with bowling figures of 1/13 in four overs. Sportzpics
3/10
Pacer Siddarth Kaul was the pick of the bowlers for SRH as he picked 2/34 in four overs. Sportzpics
4/10
Despite the top and middle order failures, Kieron Pollard smacked 46 off 26 to help MI reach a respectable total. Sportzpics
5/10
MI bowlers were on song in Hyderabad. While Joseph took six wickets, Rahul Chahar picked two and Jason Behrendorff and Jasprit Bumrah scalped a wicket each in MI's victory. Sportzpics
6/10
Faf Du Plessis slammed 54 off 38 in his first match of IPL 2019 to solve opening woes of CSK against KXIP. Sportzpics
7/10
Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin and captain of KXIP shone with the ball at Chennai with figures of 3/23 to restrict CSK from attaining a massive total. Sportzpics
8/10
MS Dhoni's 37 off 23 and some massive sixes in the death helped CSK reach 160/3 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
9/10
Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul made 67 and 55 each but failed to shift gears midway through the innings as KXIP only managed 138/5 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics
10/10
Harbhajan Singh gave CSK the perfect start by removing dangerous Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal to lead CSK to another win. Sportzpics