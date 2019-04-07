First Cricket
IPL | Match 19 Apr 06, 2019
SRH vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
IPL | Match 18 Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs
IPL Apr 07, 2019
RR vs KKR
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 08, 2019
KXIP vs SRH
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
    Alzarri Joseph took 6/12, the best bowling figures in the history of IPL, on his debut to help Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs. Sportzpics

    Bowling first, SRH bowlers did well to restrict MI to 136/7 in 20 overs. Mohammad Nabi continued his good form as he returned with bowling figures of 1/13 in four overs. Sportzpics

    Pacer Siddarth Kaul was the pick of the bowlers for SRH as he picked 2/34 in four overs. Sportzpics

    Despite the top and middle order failures, Kieron Pollard smacked 46 off 26 to help MI reach a respectable total. Sportzpics

    MI bowlers were on song in Hyderabad. While Joseph took six wickets, Rahul Chahar picked two and Jason Behrendorff and Jasprit Bumrah scalped a wicket each in MI's victory. Sportzpics

    Faf Du Plessis slammed 54 off 38 in his first match of IPL 2019 to solve opening woes of CSK against KXIP. Sportzpics

    Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin and captain of KXIP shone with the ball at Chennai with figures of 3/23 to restrict CSK from attaining a massive total. Sportzpics

    MS Dhoni's 37 off 23 and some massive sixes in the death helped CSK reach 160/3 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul made 67 and 55 each but failed to shift gears midway through the innings as KXIP only managed 138/5 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Harbhajan Singh gave CSK the perfect start by removing dangerous Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal to lead CSK to another win. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
3
Kolkata
 4 3 1 0 6
4
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Punjab
 5 3 2 0 6
6
Delhi
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Rajasthan
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Bangalore
 5 0 5 0 0
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

