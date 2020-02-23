1/7 Jasprit Bumrah struck early to dismiss BJ Watling (in picture) and provide a huge blow to the Black Caps on Day three of the first Test. The Kiwis were 216-6 after his dismissal. AP

2/7 Ishant Sharma celebrates after dismissing Tim Southee for 6. The speedster went onto register his tenth five-wicket haul in Tests. AP

3/7 R Ashwin appeals for the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme, which he eventually got with the Kiwi batsman being dismissed for 43. AP

4/7 With his team in deep trouble at 310-9, number 11 batsman Trent Boult built a 38-run stand with Ajaz Patel for the final wicket as the Kiwis managed to put 348 runs on board, therey taking a 183-run lead. AP

5/7 Trent Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw (14) early on in India's second innings. AP

6/7 Mayank Agarwal registered his fourth Test fifty, giving something for the visitors to smile about. AP