All-round performer Trent Boult headlines satisfactory third day for New Zealand in first Test against India
Jasprit Bumrah struck early to dismiss BJ Watling (in picture) and provide a huge blow to the Black Caps on Day three of the first Test. The Kiwis were 216-6 after his dismissal. AP
Ishant Sharma celebrates after dismissing Tim Southee for 6. The speedster went onto register his tenth five-wicket haul in Tests. AP
R Ashwin appeals for the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme, which he eventually got with the Kiwi batsman being dismissed for 43. AP
With his team in deep trouble at 310-9, number 11 batsman Trent Boult built a 38-run stand with Ajaz Patel for the final wicket as the Kiwis managed to put 348 runs on board, therey taking a 183-run lead. AP
Trent Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw (14) early on in India's second innings. AP
Mayank Agarwal registered his fourth Test fifty, giving something for the visitors to smile about. AP
Hanuma Vihari (15*, in picture) will look to build a formidable stand with Ajinkya Rahane with India still trailing by 39 runs. They are 144-4 in their second innings. AP