ACC WR T20 | Match 3 Feb 23, 2020
OMA vs BRN
Oman beat Bahrain by 8 wickets
ACC WR T20 | Match 2 Feb 23, 2020
IRI vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Iran by 10 wickets
AUS in SA Feb 23, 2020
SA vs AUS
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
ACC WR T20 Feb 24, 2020
IRI vs KSA
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
    Jasprit Bumrah struck early to dismiss BJ Watling (in picture) and provide a huge blow to the Black Caps on Day three of the first Test. The Kiwis were 216-6 after his dismissal. AP

    Ishant Sharma celebrates after dismissing Tim Southee for 6. The speedster went onto register his tenth five-wicket haul in Tests. AP

    R Ashwin appeals for the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme, which he eventually got with the Kiwi batsman being dismissed for 43. AP

    With his team in deep trouble at 310-9, number 11 batsman Trent Boult built a 38-run stand with Ajaz Patel for the final wicket as the Kiwis managed to put 348 runs on board, therey taking a 183-run lead. AP

    Trent Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw (14) early on in India's second innings. AP

    Mayank Agarwal registered his fourth Test fifty, giving something for the visitors to smile about. AP

    Hanuma Vihari (15*, in picture) will look to build a formidable stand with Ajinkya Rahane with India still trailing by 39 runs. They are 144-4 in their second innings. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

