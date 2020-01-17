All-round India secure 36-run victory over Australia in second ODI at Rajkot, level series 1-1
Steve Smith top-scored with 98 for the Australians. Apart from him and Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 46, the remaining batting line up failed to fire and the visitors eventually conceded a 36-run defeat against India in the second ODI at Rajkot. AP
Leggie Adam Zampa, the pick of the Aussie bowlers, picked up three crucial wickets and conceded only 50 runs in his spell. AP
Shikhar Dhawan continued his good performance, top-scoring with 96 for the hosts. While he was unlucky to have missed out on a century, his knock set a solid foundation for the hosts. Sportzpics
Virat Kohli, who came in at his regular number three position, was dismissed by Adam Zampa for the fifth time in his ODI career but the Indian skipper played a terrific knock of 78 which was studded with six classy fours. Sportzpics
Coming at number five this time, KL Rahul proved his versatility as a batsman, smacking 80 from 52 balls. His quickfire knock was crucial as the Men in Blue posted a massive total of 340/6. AP
While Mohammed Shami was the least economical amongst the Indian bowlers, he was spot-on with his toe-crushing yorkers and picked up three wickets. Sportzpics