1/6 Steve Smith top-scored with 98 for the Australians. Apart from him and Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 46, the remaining batting line up failed to fire and the visitors eventually conceded a 36-run defeat against India in the second ODI at Rajkot. AP

2/6 Leggie Adam Zampa, the pick of the Aussie bowlers, picked up three crucial wickets and conceded only 50 runs in his spell. AP

3/6 Shikhar Dhawan continued his good performance, top-scoring with 96 for the hosts. While he was unlucky to have missed out on a century, his knock set a solid foundation for the hosts. Sportzpics

4/6 Virat Kohli, who came in at his regular number three position, was dismissed by Adam Zampa for the fifth time in his ODI career but the Indian skipper played a terrific knock of 78 which was studded with six classy fours. Sportzpics

5/6 Coming at number five this time, KL Rahul proved his versatility as a batsman, smacking 80 from 52 balls. His quickfire knock was crucial as the Men in Blue posted a massive total of 340/6. AP