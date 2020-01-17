First Cricket
AUS in IND | 2nd ODI Jan 17, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
IRE in WI | 1st T20I Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
IRE in WI Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
SL in ZIM Jan 19, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Harare Sports Club, Harare
    Steve Smith top-scored with 98 for the Australians. Apart from him and Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 46, the remaining batting line up failed to fire and the visitors eventually conceded a 36-run defeat against India in the second ODI at Rajkot. AP

    Leggie Adam Zampa, the pick of the Aussie bowlers, picked up three crucial wickets and conceded only 50 runs in his spell. AP

    Shikhar Dhawan continued his good performance, top-scoring with 96 for the hosts. While he was unlucky to have missed out on a century, his knock set a solid foundation for the hosts. Sportzpics

    Virat Kohli, who came in at his regular number three position, was dismissed by Adam Zampa for the fifth time in his ODI career but the Indian skipper played a terrific knock of 78 which was studded with six classy fours. Sportzpics

    Coming at number five this time, KL Rahul proved his versatility as a batsman, smacking 80 from 52 balls. His quickfire knock was crucial as the Men in Blue posted a massive total of 340/6. AP

    While Mohammed Shami was the least economical amongst the Indian bowlers, he was spot-on with his toe-crushing yorkers and picked up three wickets. Sportzpics

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
