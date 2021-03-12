Firstcricket

All-round England thump India in first T20I to go 1-0 up in five-match series

Check out the key moments from the first of the five T20Is between India and England

FirstCricket Staff March 12, 2021 23:11:09 IST
All-round England thump India in first T20I to go 1-0 up in five-match series
Allround England thump India in first T20I to go 10 up in fivematch series

England registered an emphatic win in the first of the five T20Is, beating India by eight wickets to take 1- series lead. Jofra Archer was named player of the match for his outstanding spell of 2 for 23 which included one maiden. Sportzpics

Allround England thump India in first T20I to go 10 up in fivematch series

Rishabh Pant was looking good before he was removed on 21. He reverse-swept Jofra Archer for a six, reminding everyone of the same shot he played against James Anderson not a long ago in Tests. Sportzpics

Allround England thump India in first T20I to go 10 up in fivematch series

Shreyas Iyer struck a fine fifty. He was dismissed for 67 and had he not been there, India would have found it difficult to get to 124/7 even in 29 overs. Sportzpics

Allround England thump India in first T20I to go 10 up in fivematch series

India captain Virat Kohli scored a duck in the first match. He now has 14 ducks in international cricket as a captain which is the the most among Indian captains, going past Sourav Ganguly who recorded 13 ducks. Sportzpics

Allround England thump India in first T20I to go 10 up in fivematch series

Jason Roy was in a hurry to finish things off as he stroked a 32-ball 49 to set up the England victory. His knock included 4 fours and 3 sixes. Sportzpics

Allround England thump India in first T20I to go 10 up in fivematch series

Jonny Bairstow looked in good touch with the bat as well. He smashed 1 four and 2 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 26 off 17 balls. Sportzpics

Updated Date: March 12, 2021 23:11:09 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

India vs England: Rohit Sharma hopes Hardik Pandya gears up to do whatever team expects from him
First Cricket News

India vs England: Rohit Sharma hopes Hardik Pandya gears up to do whatever team expects from him

Pandya, who underwent his back surgery in October 2019, made a comeback with the IPL last year but did not bowl. He won India games with his batting in the limited overs series in Australia but he bowled only once across three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India vs England: Intelligent R Ashwin is constantly reinventing himself, says VVS Laxman
First Cricket News

India vs England: Intelligent R Ashwin is constantly reinventing himself, says VVS Laxman

To prove his point, Laxman cited the example of Steve Smith's trouble against Ashwin during India's recent tour Down Under.

India vs England: Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes and other key player battles that could define T20I series
First Cricket News

India vs England: Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes and other key player battles that could define T20I series

Ahead of the series-opener on Friday, we take a look at the key battles that could define the five T20Is.