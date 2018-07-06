First Cricket
Alex Hales, bowlers script five-wicket victory over India as England level three-match T20I series

FirstCricket Staff, Jul,07 2018
  • 1/6

    Alex Hales (58*) steered England home with 2 balls to spare and 5 wickets remaining. After losing the first T20I, the hosts levelled at Cardiff. Reuters

  • 2/6

    On T20I debut, Jake Ball, struck in his first over to get rid of India opener Rohit Sharma early in the innings. AP

  • 3/6

    Centurion in the first T20I, KL Rahul, also departed early in his innings after he was done by a delivery from Liam Plunkett, pushing India on the backfoot. AP

  • 4/6

    India captain Virat Kohli steadied the innings, building partnerships with Suresh Raina followed by MS Dhoni and finishing with 47 helping his side to a fighting total of 148. AFP

  • 5/6

    Defending a modest total Umesh Yadav uprooted Jason Roy's middle stump to provide India with early advantage. AFP

  • 6/6

    Jonny Bairstow's cameo of 28 off 18 balls, including couple of sixes off Kuldeep Yadav proved to be instrumental for England's win. Reuters




