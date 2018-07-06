Alex Hales, bowlers script five-wicket victory over India as England level three-match T20I series
-
1/6
Alex Hales (58*) steered England home with 2 balls to spare and 5 wickets remaining. After losing the first T20I, the hosts levelled at Cardiff. Reuters
-
2/6
On T20I debut, Jake Ball, struck in his first over to get rid of India opener Rohit Sharma early in the innings. AP
-
3/6
Centurion in the first T20I, KL Rahul, also departed early in his innings after he was done by a delivery from Liam Plunkett, pushing India on the backfoot. AP
-
4/6
India captain Virat Kohli steadied the innings, building partnerships with Suresh Raina followed by MS Dhoni and finishing with 47 helping his side to a fighting total of 148. AFP
-
5/6
Defending a modest total Umesh Yadav uprooted Jason Roy's middle stump to provide India with early advantage. AFP
-
6/6
Jonny Bairstow's cameo of 28 off 18 balls, including couple of sixes off Kuldeep Yadav proved to be instrumental for England's win. Reuters