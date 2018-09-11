First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 2nd ODI Sep 13, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 runs
INDW in SL | 1st ODI Sep 11, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. Cricket Photos

Alastair Cook bows out of international cricket in style as England hand India 118-run defeat to win series 4-1

FirstCricket Staff, Sep,12 2018
  • 1/11

    Alastair Cook raises his bat in front of a raucous crowd at the Oval after completing his century in his final international appearance. AP

  • 2/11

    India debutant Hanuma Vihari brought up a half-century in his first innings in international cricket. AP

  • 3/11

    Ravindra Jadeja, playing his first match of the Test series, goes into his trademark 'sword' celebrations after completing his half-century on Day 3. AP

  • 4/11

    Joe Root celebrates after bringing up his 14th Test century on Day 4 of the Test. AP

  • 5/11

    KL Rahul was back among the runs after a lean patch in the series, bringing up his fifth Test century. AP

  • 6/11

    Rishabh Pant takes off his helmet and raises his bat after bringing up his maiden Test century. AP

  • 7/11

    James Anderson celebrates after dismissing Mohammed Shami, going past Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 Test wickets to become the most prolific pacer of all time. AP

  • 8/11

    The England team poses with the Pataudi Trophy after winning the Test series 4-1. AP

  • 9/11

    The gloomy Indian contingent look on during the presentation ceremony after losing the Oval Test by 118 runs. AP

  • 10/11

    British politician Boris Johnson was among the well-known faces in attendance at the Oval Test. AP

  • 11/11




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all