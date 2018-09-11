1/11 Alastair Cook raises his bat in front of a raucous crowd at the Oval after completing his century in his final international appearance. AP

2/11 India debutant Hanuma Vihari brought up a half-century in his first innings in international cricket. AP

3/11 Ravindra Jadeja, playing his first match of the Test series, goes into his trademark 'sword' celebrations after completing his half-century on Day 3. AP

4/11 Joe Root celebrates after bringing up his 14th Test century on Day 4 of the Test. AP

5/11 KL Rahul was back among the runs after a lean patch in the series, bringing up his fifth Test century. AP

6/11 Rishabh Pant takes off his helmet and raises his bat after bringing up his maiden Test century. AP

7/11 James Anderson celebrates after dismissing Mohammed Shami, going past Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 Test wickets to become the most prolific pacer of all time. AP

8/11 The England team poses with the Pataudi Trophy after winning the Test series 4-1. AP

9/11 The gloomy Indian contingent look on during the presentation ceremony after losing the Oval Test by 118 runs. AP

10/11 British politician Boris Johnson was among the well-known faces in attendance at the Oval Test. AP