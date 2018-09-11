Alastair Cook bows out of international cricket in style as England hand India 118-run defeat to win series 4-1
Alastair Cook raises his bat in front of a raucous crowd at the Oval after completing his century in his final international appearance. AP
India debutant Hanuma Vihari brought up a half-century in his first innings in international cricket. AP
Ravindra Jadeja, playing his first match of the Test series, goes into his trademark 'sword' celebrations after completing his half-century on Day 3. AP
Joe Root celebrates after bringing up his 14th Test century on Day 4 of the Test. AP
KL Rahul was back among the runs after a lean patch in the series, bringing up his fifth Test century. AP
Rishabh Pant takes off his helmet and raises his bat after bringing up his maiden Test century. AP
James Anderson celebrates after dismissing Mohammed Shami, going past Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 Test wickets to become the most prolific pacer of all time. AP
The England team poses with the Pataudi Trophy after winning the Test series 4-1. AP
The gloomy Indian contingent look on during the presentation ceremony after losing the Oval Test by 118 runs. AP
British politician Boris Johnson was among the well-known faces in attendance at the Oval Test. AP
